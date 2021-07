While Nvidia has (very likely) now completed its run of primary 30XX graphics cards, it shouldn’t be ignored that AMD still has a couple more product launches on the way. With the more entry-level focused Radeon RX 6600 XT set to arrive within the next couple of months though, we again fall into the remits of attempting to ascertain just how good this is going to be. – Well, following a report via Videocardz, we may have one of our first indications to at least one aspect of that as EEC registrations by Gigabyte may have just confirmed how much memory the graphics card is going to come with.