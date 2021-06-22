Cancel
There is a Lot of Excitement – and Doubt -- About the New Alzheimer's Treatment

 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlzheimer’s disease was first described by Alois Alzheimer in 1906, and now, more than 100 years later, doctors have an effective drug to treat the cognitive disorder. On June 7, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved aducanumab, developed by the U.S.-based biotech Biogen and Japanese pharmaceutical company Eisai. But the drug’s approval comes with a caveat. The FDA is requiring Biogen to conduct an additional placebo controlled study of the drug to verify its effectiveness in improving people’s memory and cognitive symptoms.

