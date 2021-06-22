‘Blue Bloods’: Tom Selleck Once Said He Was Happy Show Didn’t Film in Toronto
Location, location, location. Apparently, the same rule for real estate applies to shooting TV dramas—that is, according to Blue Bloods actor, Tom Selleck. According to CTV News, there was a chance that the hit crime drama series would be filmed in Toronto instead of New York. However, the show’s star quickly persuaded the producers to reconsider. In 2010, Selleck told reporters at a press tour that Toronto is “lovely” but “different.”outsider.com