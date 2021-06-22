Cancel
Economy

How Content Creators Can Build Their Brand

 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBecoming a content creator has evolved in recent years from simply starting a blog to today’s multifaceted profession. In our modern economy, content creation is its own industry and can be financially fluent if approached the right way. Creators are getting involved as early as possible, which means becoming widely...

Marketscoinspeaker.com

AscendEX Lists XCAD, a DeFi Tokenization Platform for Content Creators

AscendEX, formerly BitMax, a global cryptocurrency financial platform with a comprehensive product suite, is excited to announce the listing of XCAD token (XCAD) under the pair USDT/XCAD on July 8 at 1 p.m. UTC. XCAD will be available for pre-staking immediately after it is listed on AscendEX. In celebration, AscendEX and the XCAD team will jointly launch two limited-time promotional events for a chance to win 80,000 USDT worth of pooled XCAD rewards!
TechnologySearchengine Journal

Google Offers 5 Content Creation Tips for Success

Google’s blog published tips on how to create content that drives success. The article consisted of anecdotes from successful bloggers and YouTube creators. None of the tips have anything to do with SEO, which makes the article of more interest because online marketing success is more than just SEO. How...
Career Development & AdviceSearchengine Journal

10 Visual Content Marketing Trends for 2021

Marketing today is not the same as it was five years ago — or even just one year ago. The pandemic turned the world on its head but the truth is, we’ve been trending in this direction for a while. COVID simply hit the fast-forward button. In a curious state...
EconomyPosted by
Forbes

3 Ways You Can Use Education To Build Your Brand And Reach Customers

Building a brand requires more strategy now than ever before due to the onset of social media, blogging, and the growth of e-commerce. The most recognizable and successful companies optimize digital marketing efforts to reach their customers. Even still, the best digital marketing and branding strategies constantly evolve to work with the ever-changing digital world.
AmazonSearchengineland.com

Creative ways to source content ideas from UGC for SEO

We’ve all been there: tapping our fingers on our desks, wondering how we’ll fill our content calendar for the month. The simple solution may be to source ideas from competitors or plug a few topics into a keyword research tool and see what comes up. This is by no means...
TV & VideosSFGate

Kidoodle.TV Rolling Out New Analytics Portal for Children's Content Creators

It’s always been fairly easy to measure the success of programs airing on cable and broadcast television. A long-accepted ratings system provides hard numbers that helps networks, producers and advertisers make their decisions. In the over-the-top space, though, there are limited standardized ratings. As such, content performance has been a...
MarketsNEWSBTC

How KELPIE Is Encouraging the Flow of Free and Uncontrolled Data by Empowering Content Creators

Changes around the globe are inevitable, especially in the field of technology. Today, we have revolutionary technologies that impact our daily lives from education, content creation, healthcare, and finances. There is now a ‘monopoly’ of data flow and content creation through online portal sites and websites. In this regard, KELPIE aims to enhance free-flowing and uninterrupted data flow in a decentralized ecosystem. This blog focuses on Kelpie technology highlighting its working, upcoming events, availability, and how to purchase it.
Economymartechseries.com

Branded Content: The Next Frontier In The World Of Digital Metrics

Branded content campaigns are regarded as one of the more effective ways to cut through, with the hope of enjoying a halo effect in their chosen environment. Given the relatively bigger budgets, marketeers understandably want to know how effective these have been. Working for a major media owner in recent...
Internetprweek.com

How brands can succeed in social shopping

The fried chicken clogs that KFC and Crocs dreamed up have to be one of the most unexpected collaborations we saw in 2020. And yet the limited-edition clogs sold out within 30 minutes, despite being of frankly questionable aesthetic value. It was all thanks to a high-profile teaser at New...
RetailPosted by
Forbes

How To Build A Loyal Following For Your Brand

Every entrepreneur is looking to find their share of the market, however big or small. Building a customer base is the first step in the process, but the methods for attracting customers are changing with the times. E-commerce and the digital marketplace have grown exponentially in the last year, and customer service is more online now than ever.
ElectronicsCult of Mac

Sennheiser launches XS Lavmic for content creators on the go

You may be used to simply recording audio on your mobile device for those endless cat-video voiceovers of yours. But if you want clearer, more-focused audio for your content creation, a small microphone like Sennheiser’s new XS Lavmic will usually do a better job. This post contains affiliate links. Cult...
RetailLumia UK

Brand building: The importance of a sustainable future

When you think about your favorite brands, what makes them stand out amongst their competitors? Is it their product, their price, or are there other qualities that influence your perception of their company? We’re noticing a shift in consumers’ mindsets: they’re paying more attention to the story behind the brand and purchasing products based on the company’s ethical standards. They’re showing a desire to support businesses that treat their employees, their customers, and the environment well. With this societal change, it’s crucial that brands start adapting to an eco-friendlier business model, as sustainable trends in the marketplace are only projected to increase. Lucky for you, Microsoft Advertising Insights is here to help. Not only are we doing work on building a sustainable future (read up on our efforts to plant 250,000 trees), we’ve also been collecting search data on trends that will be helpful to growing your business during this new era.
Economysuccess.com

How to Build a Personal Brand That Breaks Through the Digital Noise

Why do most personal brands fail? It’s not, as you might assume, because the brand is not good enough, or because the person who runs it is not intelligent enough. Most personal brands fail because they get absorbed into the noise—the noise created by the industry, by their competitors and even the noise brands create for themselves.
NFLmediapost.com

Listen Up: How Brands Can Join the Audio Revolution on Clubhouse

What’s the hottest way to share news these days or throw an event? This spring, the NFL chose to use the social media platform Clubhouse to introduce the future stars of football as part of the annual NFL draft. The league partnered with Clubhouse to provide exclusive content to users in the days leading up to the draft. Whether this platform becomes a viable marketing tool remains to be seen, but the partnership should spark everyone’s interest.
RetailLumia UK

How truthful is your brand?

Transparency is the value most demanded by consumers, and it can be fundamental to driving purchases and brand loyalty. To succeed amongst their competition, brands need to prioritize consumer values as Millennials and Gen Z continue to age into the buying groups that choose value-driven brands. As part of our...
NFLprweek.com

Deepfake Tom Cruise creator launches production house creating hyperreal content

The creators of the viral @DeepTomCruise account on TikTok have launched a production platform for creating hyperreal content using deep learning and artificial intelligence. Cofounded by Chris Ume, synthetic media and AI artist, Metaphysic enables brands and creatives to produce photorealistic and scalable synthetic video content. Software being developed by...

