Wellsburg OES Chapter No. 23 installs officers

Dispute: A woman searching for a lost cell phone triggered the latest battle in an ongoing border war in Mingo Junction, Tuesday. The woman said she was using a find-my-phone app and trying to retrace her steps earlier in the day when she’d been searching for a dog that had gotten loose, figuring that likely was when she dropped the phone, but people living in a home next to an abandoned property where she was searching came outside screaming at her and threatening to assault her. The neighboring homeowner claimed the woman was harassing their dog and had threatened her, insisting she was lying about the lost phone and that she “was in the yard doing something nefarious.” A female on the rear porch of the home then joined in, yelling that the woman searching for her phone was lying and causing their dog distress. The deputy said he asked them what reason the other woman had to lie about her phone or harass their dog, noting, “they offered no answer.”