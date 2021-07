If you're one of the few people that still uses the Netflix app on your Wii U or 3DS, then we've got some bad news – the service has now been totally discontinued. The Netflix app for both platforms was removed from the Wii U and 3DS eShops in December last year, but if you had the app installed prior to that date, it would still function as normal. However, as of June 30th 2021, the service has been completely disconnected on both consoles.