Lady Red Riders compete in national championships

SEWARD — On Thursday, June 24, the Osmond Lady Tigers headed to Concordia University in Seward to participate in the Lady Bulldogs Team Camp. This has been a recent tradition for the Lady Tigers to head to Seward to face a wide variety of competition from across the state. This year, the camp had two dates: June 19 and June 24. Combined, the two dates featured 64 teams which represents the largest field of teams in this camp’s history. The Lady Tigers played in five “regular” games and two “two-minute tournament” games. The “regular” games consisted of two 10-minute halves with a running clock. The Lady Tigers first faced Osceola and won that game. They then went on to play Elgin Public-Pope John and fell to the Wolf Pack in a very close game. Osmond then participated in the two-minute tournament games. In this section of the camp, the Lady Tigers played a two-minute game against Centura and Fillmore Central. These two-minute games help to emphasize late game situations that one may encounter in an actual game. The Lady Tigers beat Centura, but fell to Fillmore Central. Following the two-minute tournament, the Osmond team went to Seward High School (another of the competition sites for this camp) to play three more teams. The Lady Tigers defeated Timberwolves-Ubuntu (a club team out of Lincoln) handily. Osmond went on to play one of Seward High School’s teams and defeated them. The Lady Tigers finished the day by falling to Elm Creek in a close game. In total, Osmond's two losses of the “regular games” came by a combined seven points. Coach David Schmit commented, "I give our girls a ton of credit for quite the successful day considering we got home from our summer league at around 9 p.m. and then left school at 5:50 a.m. the next day to head to Concordia. They played really hard and did a lot of good things. Most of all, we learned about what we do really well and what we have to work on going forward. I’ve shared with the team numerous times that we are very deep and that will allow us to do a lot this year. This is, without question, one of the more quality camps around and we were able to work on some things that will help us this year and gain in-game experience. Participating in this camp for the Lady Tigers were: Grace Gansebom, Macy Aschoff, Bailey Schmit, Kiera Moes, Cali Gutz, Caydence Krienert, Tessa Gardner, Anabelle Vinson, Erin Wagner, and Sophie Gansebom.