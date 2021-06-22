Cancel
Lady Red Riders compete in national championships

heraldstaronline.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Weir High girls bowling team departed the high school on Friday to compete in the U.S. High School Bowling National Championships over the weekend.

www.heraldstaronline.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#National Championships#High School#The U#The Weir#Bowling
Mcfarland, WIhngnews.com

Monona Grove, McFarland compete at state track and field championship

Athletes from McFarland High School and Monona Grove High School competed in the WIAA Track and Field State Championships in La Crosse last weekend. Division 2 teams competed on Friday, June 25, with Division 1 competing on Saturday, June 26. In Division 2, McFarland freshman Andrew Kelly finished in eighth...
Societywmleader.com

Olympian Gabby Thomas says Black boycott of games ‘really hurts’

“We want your support,” Olympian Gabby Thomas wrote regarding the upcoming Olympics. Olympian Gabby Thomas is speaking out and calling for support for Black athletes gearing up to compete in Tokyo this summer. “It really hurts to see so many black people choosing not to watch the Olympics this year,”...
Garden City News

Lady Trojans Girls Lacrosse clinches Long Island Class B Championships

Great moments are born from great opportunities. That’s what the Garden City Girls Varsity Lacrosse team had when they faced off against Suffolk County Class B champions, the West Babylon Eagles, in the Long Island Class B championship at Bethpage High School on Saturday, June 19, 2021. The Trojans had an opportunity to make up for last year‘s canceled season. They had an opportunity to prove that Garden City Girls Lacrosse belongs in the conversation of the country’s top programs. And, they had an opportunity for the senior class to put on the uniform one last time and make history. Led by coach Dave Ettinger, assistant coach Gina Leake, assistant coach Janet Rogler and fellow players and captains, Sydney Pappas, Alex Hopkins, Olivia Kaval, and Lisa Garizio, the Trojans would seize those opportunities and come out victorious 14-5, winning the Long Island championship for the first time since 2017.
Sportsthecharlottegazette.com

Lady Statesmen to play in Softball State Championship

The Randolph-Henry Lady Statesmen will face off with the Appomattox Raiders on Saturday, June 26 in the Class 2 VHSL Softball State Championship. The game will take place at Randolph-Henry High School at 1 p.m.
SportsKBUR

Sha’carri Richardson left off of U.S. Olympic relay team; will miss Tokyo Olympics

Sha’Carri Richardson was not chosen to compete on an Olympic relay team and will completely miss out on the Tokyo Olympics, having been previously disqualified from the women’s 100 meters after testing positive for marijuana following her qualifying run. USA Track and Field (USATF) said on Tuesday said that coaches chose not to add Richardson to the roster in an effort to “maintain fairness” for all the other athletes who adhered to the banned substances rules. Javianne Oliver, Teahna Daniels, Jenna Prandini and Gabby Thomas will race for Team U.S.A. in the 4×100 meters relay.
FitnessPosted by
St. Joseph News-Press

Three Wesley Weightlifters to compete in youth nationals

The Wesley Weightlifters make their return trip to the national stage this weekend. With last year’s National Youth Weightlifting Championships taking place virtually, the team now travels to Detroit, Michigan, for this year’s meet that features over 900 of the best weightlifters in the country. “I’m excited to just get...
Jackson, WYbuckrail.com

JHHS Speech and Debate competes at nationals

JACKSON, Wyo. —The Jackson Hole High School Speech and Debate team competed at nationals this year, with an unprecedented 13 qualifiers. The tournament hosted over 8200 entries and saw 1315 schools in attendance. Although all of the JHHS students had some great showings in preliminary rounds, the team’s efforts were headlined by several advancing entries.
Seward, NEnortheastnebraskanews.us

Lady Tigers compete in Concordia Women’s Basketball Team Camp

SEWARD — On Thursday, June 24, the Osmond Lady Tigers headed to Concordia University in Seward to participate in the Lady Bulldogs Team Camp. This has been a recent tradition for the Lady Tigers to head to Seward to face a wide variety of competition from across the state. This year, the camp had two dates: June 19 and June 24. Combined, the two dates featured 64 teams which represents the largest field of teams in this camp’s history. The Lady Tigers played in five “regular” games and two “two-minute tournament” games. The “regular” games consisted of two 10-minute halves with a running clock. The Lady Tigers first faced Osceola and won that game. They then went on to play Elgin Public-Pope John and fell to the Wolf Pack in a very close game. Osmond then participated in the two-minute tournament games. In this section of the camp, the Lady Tigers played a two-minute game against Centura and Fillmore Central. These two-minute games help to emphasize late game situations that one may encounter in an actual game. The Lady Tigers beat Centura, but fell to Fillmore Central. Following the two-minute tournament, the Osmond team went to Seward High School (another of the competition sites for this camp) to play three more teams. The Lady Tigers defeated Timberwolves-Ubuntu (a club team out of Lincoln) handily. Osmond went on to play one of Seward High School’s teams and defeated them. The Lady Tigers finished the day by falling to Elm Creek in a close game. In total, Osmond's two losses of the “regular games” came by a combined seven points. Coach David Schmit commented, "I give our girls a ton of credit for quite the successful day considering we got home from our summer league at around 9 p.m. and then left school at 5:50 a.m. the next day to head to Concordia. They played really hard and did a lot of good things. Most of all, we learned about what we do really well and what we have to work on going forward. I’ve shared with the team numerous times that we are very deep and that will allow us to do a lot this year. This is, without question, one of the more quality camps around and we were able to work on some things that will help us this year and gain in-game experience. Participating in this camp for the Lady Tigers were: Grace Gansebom, Macy Aschoff, Bailey Schmit, Kiera Moes, Cali Gutz, Caydence Krienert, Tessa Gardner, Anabelle Vinson, Erin Wagner, and Sophie Gansebom.
Lafollette, TNLaFollette Press

Fast Lube defeats Lady Hericanes in LYBSA Championship

The LaFollette Youth Baseball/Softball Association’s Champion in the girls 10 to 13 age group is team Fast Lube, coached Timothy Richardson. If you subscribe to the newspaper, you already receive FREE access to all the exclusive content of the website. Click here to register your account. If you have any...
Eugene, ORAdirondack Daily Enterprise

Locals compete on national stage

The Saranac Lake track and field team has two runners racing at the 2021 National Scholastic Athletics Foundation Outdoor National meet. Twin brothers Andrew and Peter Fogarty will be competing in the steeplechase Saturday at 3 p.m. Pacific Time in Eugene, Oregon, which is 6 p.m. locally. The two seniors qualified for nationals on May 25 at a steeplechase-specific event in Indian River.
Sportselpasoheraldpost.com

NMSU rodeo team competes in college national finals

After capping off the 2020-2021 season with a string of victories, New Mexico State University’s rodeo team headed to the 72nd annual College National Finals Rodeo in Casper, Wyoming, in June. Out of the group of 10 student-athletes who qualified to enter the finals, five teammates from the women’s division...
Campbell County, TNLaFollette Press

CCHS volleyball trio compete at AAU National Tournament

The Campbell County High School Volleyball team had three of its players competing in Orlando, Florida at the 2021 AAU National Volleyball Championship. If you subscribe to the newspaper, you already receive FREE access to all the exclusive content of the website. Click here to register your account. If you...
Jackson County, KYnolangroupmedia.com

Lady Generals Participate with Kentucky Ballers Elite (KBE) & Win National Championship

Kentucky Ballers Elite (KBE) is just a fancy way to say, “We just want to play basketball!” Several members of the Lady Generals participated in KBE as they recently traveled to Virginia Beach to compete in the 2021 TEAMMATE BASKETBALL NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP tournament. This tournament hosted 230 teams from 16 different states. Kentucky (via KBE) was represented by only two teams: KBE 2024 & KBE 2027. In addition to the Jackson County Lady Generals, players from Laurel County, Clay County, Rockcastle County, Owsley County, Pulaski County, Whitley County, Perry County, Madison County, Woodford County, Boyle County, and Harlan County were also involved.

