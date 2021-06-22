China reports 25 new COVID-19 cases vs 17 the day before

Cancel
BEIJING, June 22 (Reuters) - China reported 25 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in the mainland for June 21, up from 17 infections a day earlier, the health authority said on Tuesday.

Of the new cases, two were local infections in southern Guangdong province, while the rest were imported cases, the National Health Commission said.

The number of new asymptomatic infections rose to 27 from 19 a day earlier. China does not classify them as confirmed cases.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in mainland China reached 91,629 by the end of June 21, with the death toll unchanged at 4,636.

