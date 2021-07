We’ve reached the quarterfinals of Euro 2020(1), which is when fans of the countries still in contention really start dreaming, and the rest realize that fucking-off-of-work time is probably going to run out with only three Monday-Friday match days left (#DayDrinkingIsForAllSeasons). For the teams that remain, all it takes from here is one good performance, combined with maybe a slice of luck in some way, and suddenly you’re in the final and the actual trophy is present. Everybody will be making a case for why they’ll be at Wembley in a week and a half.