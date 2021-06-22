Cancel
Pike County, OH

Trial date set for George Wagner IV in Pike County massacre

By Tyson Thorp
WCPO 9 Cincinnati
 16 days ago
A trial date has been set for one of the Wagner family accused of killing eight members of the Rhoden family in Pike County in 2016.

George Wagner IV could face a jury in April of 2022 – he was in court Monday afternoon, the first time one of the family has been before a judge since Edward 'Jake' Wagner pleaded guilty in April.

Prosecutors charged members of the Wagner in relation to the killing of eight members of the Rhoden and Gilley families, citing a custody battle over the child that Jake Wagner shared with Hannah Rhoden as motive.

