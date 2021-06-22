Grandview home's new outdoor oasis

If you're lucky enough to have access to a backyard, patio, or even a little balcony, a few pieces of affordable outdoor decor can make the difference between an underused space and outdoor oasis. Adding elements like lush greenery, proper shading, and comfortable seating are key for creating a relaxing environment to escape to. If you plan on hosting, little touches like ambient lighting, easy tablescapes, and even handcrafted games can make the difference between a casual get together and an intimate, memorable gathering. But when you take all the outdoor elements into consideration, you've probably found that your space could use some sprucing up every now and then. Before summer gets in full swing, consider these affordable outdoor decor additions to transform your space into a serene summer spot.