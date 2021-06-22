‘Little House on the Prairie’ Set to Leave Peacock This Month

Seeing as how nostalgia has become a noted thing these days it’s easy to start looking back and remembering some of the stars as they were several decades ago and what helped to make them memorable. Not all of the stars have made the trip this far, some have passed on, and some have disappeared from the business altogether, but the memories they helped to create have remained. Crystal Bernard is one of many individuals that was deemed to be quite popular back in the day and there are a few shows that helped to keep her career moving in a forward direction. Apart from that however it does feel that she kind of needed that connection in order to be recognized. That’s not to say that she wasn’t popular enough, but with the constant influx of talent that continually seeks to be recognized one can’t help but think that quite a few individuals that were grounded within their own shows needed a little something extra to keep going the distance when said shows ended, or when they attempted to expand their influence in the business.