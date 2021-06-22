Cancel
COS Celebrates Pride With Coco Capitán-Designed T-Shirts

By YeEun Kim
Hypebae
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn celebration of Pride Month and the LGBTQIA+ community, COS has tapped artist Coco Capitán for a series of T-shirts. Comprised of three unisex designs, the capsule features the London-based creative’s signature text graphics. “ALWAYS LOVE BECAUSE LOVE IS ALWAYS LOVE,” one iteration reads, highlighting the freedom to love anyone we want. “A BOYFRIEND CALLED MY GIRLFRIEND,” “WOULD YOU BE MY BOYFRIEND GIRL QUEER FRIEND?” the other two read with inspiration from Coco’s personal relationships. Accompanying the three tees is COS’ repurposed cotton tote with colors of the LGBTQIA+ rainbow flag across the front.

