Wait, Walter Hill’s making a western with Christoph Waltz and Willem Dafoe
It's been a good long while since the name Walter Hill got people excited. Sure, you'll see his name under the word "producer" on Alien movies, but as a director? Well, it's been a minute. Long gone are the days of The Warriors, The Driver, and 48 Hours. Looking through his filmography from the last two decades, one bright spot stands out amid the little-seen action movies The Assignment and Bullet To The Head: the Deadwood pilot. Hill knows westerns and has made quite a few of them, which is what makes his next project so exciting.