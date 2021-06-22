County road dispute settled by parties

Two Chaves County residents have reached an agreement that allowed the county to grant one of their requests to close a portion of a road that runs through a farm. Tim Jennings, representing his family, and Ken Barbe, president of family-owned Adelante Farms LLC, informed the Chaves County Board of Commissioners at the group’s June 17 meeting that they had come to an agreement that removed objections to Adelante’s request to vacate, or close, about 1,710 feet of East Grand Plains Road from the Hagerman Canal to Oasis Road.