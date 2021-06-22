Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Industry

How Anglo American Platinum is reimagining the future of mining

By Michal Kotzé
strategy+business
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs a child growing up in Klerksdorp, South Africa, Natascha Viljoen had her first exposure to mining, accompanying her father to his job as a hoist driver. Years later, after studying extractive metallurgy at South Africa’s North-West University, she entered the industry as a metallurgical engineer. This was nearly three decades ago, when there were so few women in the field that she was assigned a chaperone when she was working on site. Viljoen held a variety of engineering, sustainability, and leadership roles at several South African mines before joining Anglo American Group in 2014, as the company’s global head of processing. Today she is CEO of Johannesburg-based Anglo American Platinum Ltd.—a group member company of Anglo American PLC group and the world’s largest refiner of platinum group metals (PGMs), with operations in South Africa and Zimbabwe.

www.strategy-business.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mining Equipment#Mining Companies#Underground Mining#South African#Anglo American Group#Anglo American Plc#Fanakalo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
Country
South Africa
Related
Industry101.9 KELO-FM

S.Africa says mine deaths rose 33% in the first half 2021

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) – South Africa’s mines recorded 32 deaths in the first half of 2021 compared with 24 during the same period in 2020, the mines ministry said on Thursday, continuing a spike in deaths which began last year in some of the world’s deepest mines. South African mines, some...
Industrytucsonpost.com

Mining sector is the ravaged SA economy's unlikely saviour

Surging demand and prices for commodities including platinum-group metals, iron ore, manganese and coal are generating record mining-company profits and bolstering SA government revenue. SA exports of platinum-group metals surged 40% in 2020, even as Covid-19 disrupted operations and curbed output. Income from mines has helped Treasury to reduce the...
Metal Miningkitco.com

Gold SWOT: mining companies are increasing production

The best performing precious metal for the week was palladium, up 5.67% on strong industrial demand and ongoing supply disruptions. TD Securities wrote that it expects palladium to be a positive catalyst for platinum group metals (PGMs) continuing into 2022. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. raised its production outlook following the performance of a gold stream and royalty agreement, and the purchase of a royalty package on a piece of Vale S.A.'s operations. With the addition of the royalties, Sandstorm is forecasting attributable gold equivalent production between 62,000 to 69,000 ounces in 2021. In addition, Maverix has acquired a portfolio of six royalties from Pan American Silver in exchange for 491,071 common shares of Maverix and a cash payment of $7,000,000. Royal Gold has entered a gold streaming deal on Ero Copper's NX Gold Mine in Brazil. Royal Gold will make a $100 million payment in return for 25% of the gold produced from the NX Gold Mine until the delivery of 93,000 ounces, and 10% thereafter. Royal Gold will pay 20% of the spot gold price for each ounce delivered until the delivery of 49,000 ounces, and 40% of the spot gold price thereafter.
Economykitco.com

S.Africa's AngloGold's new CEO to tackle 'enormous' discount

JOHANNESBURG, July 6 (Reuters) - AngloGold Ashanti's newly-appointed chief executive officer Alberto Calderon told Reuters on Tuesday he will take action to remove a roughly 80% discount in value relative to its gold mining peers and dismissed merger rumours. After a nearly 10-month search, the South Africa-headquartered bullion miner said...
Economywsau.com

S.Africa’s AngloGold names Alberto Calderon as new CEO

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) – South African miner AngloGold Ashanti Ltd said on Tuesday it has named Alberto Calderon as its new chief executive officer, who will be starting in his new role from Sept. 1. The appointment comes a year after former CEO Kelvin Dushnisky resigned last July, citing family reasons,...
Economymining.com

Anglo knew of lead danger at Zambian mine, doctor says

A doctor said Anglo American Plc was aware of the danger lead poisoning posed to employees and commissioned a study into its impact in a community close to a Zambian mine where he worked. The claim bolsters a lawsuit in which a group of Zambian women and children allege Anglo...
Industrymining.com

Glencore grabs Anglo American, BHP stakes in Cerrejon coal mine

Miner and commodities trader Glencore (LON: GLEN) is buying out partners Anglo American (LON:AAL) and BHP’s (ASX, LON, NYSE: BHP) stakes in the Cerrejón thermal coal mine in Colombia, defying previous reports that said it was looking to walk away from the asset. The Swiss company expects to pay $588...
Metal Miningsignalscv.com

Now is a Great Time to Invest in Latin American Mining

Latin America is famous for its gold-laden soil which has captured the hearts of international investors. The foreign investors then used the divide and conquer rule to claim large portions of gold until these nations gained independence. Since after their independence, the investors change their ways. The lure of Latin...
Industryspglobal.com

Rio Tinto pursues low-carbon steel with POSCO, adding to China, Japan MOUs

Rio Tinto has a $1 billion fund for climate-related investments. Miner Rio Tinto said July 8 it will pursue low-carbon steelmaking together with South Korea's POSCO, building on technical cooperation with China Baowu Steel Group and Nippon Steel Corp. Not registered?. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber notes & personalize your...
Industrykitco.com

Australian coal miners recapitalise, eye BHP assets and other M&A

MELBOURNE, July 6 (Reuters) - Buoyed by a rebound in the price of coal, Australian miners of the resource are dusting off expansion plans and raising capital for new projects and acquisitions. New Hope Corporation , a major thermal coal producer, raised about A$200 million ($152 million) late last month...
Businesssmarteranalyst.com

How Will American Woodmark’s Newly Added Risk Factor Affect its Future Performance?

American Woodmark (AMWD) makes kitchen cabinets and other wood products, targeting the new home construction and remodeling markets. It operates 17 manufacturing sites across the U.S. and Mexico. Earnings and Stock Repurchase Authorization. American Woodmark recently reported Fiscal 2021 fourth-quarter and full-year results for the period ended April 30. Q4...
Marketsbitcoinmagazine.com

The North American Bitcoin Mining Index

The North American Bitcoin Mining Index. Chinese Bitcoin miners, exit stage left. Five provinces including Inner Mongolia, Xinjiang, Qinghai, Yunnan and Sichuan have either outright banned the industry, or curtailed it to levels previously unseen through regulations. And now, for the first time since the advent of ASICs in 2013, the core of Bitcoin’s mining industry is looking for a new home.
EconomyStreetInsider.com

Form 6-K ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI LTD For: Jul 06

FORM 6-K REPORT OF FOREIGN PRIVATE ISSUER. (P.O. Box 62117, Marshalltown, 2107) (Address of principal executive offices) Indicate by check mark whether the registrant files or will file annual reports under cover of. Form 20-F or Form 40-F. Form 20-F X Form 40-F Indicate by check mark if the registrant...
IndustryShareCast

FTSE 250 movers: Virgin Money UK, Tullow Oil pace losses

Virgin Money UK was at the bottom of the pile on the second-tier index on Tuesday amid reports out of Israel that Pfizer's Covid-19 vaccine could be a bit less effective at defending against infection from the so-called Delta variant. The potential impact - even if slight - on timelines...
Energy IndustryPhys.org

How green mining could pave the way to net zero and a sustainable future

Scientists at the University of Oxford demonstrate how it is possible to directly extract valuable metals from hot salty fluids ('brines') trapped in porous rocks at depths of around 2km below dormant volcanoes. They propose this radical green-mining approach to provide essential metals for a net zero future—copper, gold, zinc, silver and lithium—in a sustainable way.

Comments / 0

Community Policy