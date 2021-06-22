How Anglo American Platinum is reimagining the future of mining

The best performing precious metal for the week was palladium, up 5.67% on strong industrial demand and ongoing supply disruptions. TD Securities wrote that it expects palladium to be a positive catalyst for platinum group metals (PGMs) continuing into 2022. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. raised its production outlook following the performance of a gold stream and royalty agreement, and the purchase of a royalty package on a piece of Vale S.A.'s operations. With the addition of the royalties, Sandstorm is forecasting attributable gold equivalent production between 62,000 to 69,000 ounces in 2021. In addition, Maverix has acquired a portfolio of six royalties from Pan American Silver in exchange for 491,071 common shares of Maverix and a cash payment of $7,000,000. Royal Gold has entered a gold streaming deal on Ero Copper's NX Gold Mine in Brazil. Royal Gold will make a $100 million payment in return for 25% of the gold produced from the NX Gold Mine until the delivery of 93,000 ounces, and 10% thereafter. Royal Gold will pay 20% of the spot gold price for each ounce delivered until the delivery of 49,000 ounces, and 40% of the spot gold price thereafter.