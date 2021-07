Sandra Machado lives on the largest island in the Azores, Sao Miguel. She was enjoying a Sunday at the beach with her two children when she saw something red bobbing in the ocean. She never would have imagined it would be the hard hat of Conrad Roy, Jr, the grieving father of Conrad Roy III, the young man who was coerced into taking his own life behind a Fairhaven shopping center nearly seven years ago. The elder Roy lost the helmet in the ocean while on a job site with his son shortly before the younger Roy passed away.