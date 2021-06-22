Cancel
Chaves County, NM

County records first COVID-19 death since May

By Juno Ogle
rdrnews.com
 16 days ago

Chaves County recorded its first COVID-19 related death in more than three months, according to the New Mexico Department of Health’s case update on Monday. A woman in her 70s was among 10 deaths reported by the health department in its update covering Saturday, Sunday and Monday. The woman had been hospitalized and had underlying health conditions. She is the 170th local death related to COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic, according to NMDOH. It was the first death reported in the county since May 5.

www.rdrnews.com
