Lil’ Durk, Lil’ Baby Share The Dates For ‘The Back Outside’ Tour

Earlier this month, Lil’ Durk and Lil’ Baby delivered their first joint album, The Voice of the Heroes. With features from Meek Mill, Rod Wave, Travis Scott and Young Thug, the project immediately shot to the top of the charts for two weeks. Now, the duo is planning to embark on a 23-date tour across the country. Things will kick off on September 1 in Mansfield, Massachusetts at the Xfinity Center and end on October 15 at the iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre. Along the way, they’ll stop in Charlotte, Dallas, Houston, Denver, Oakland, Newark, Los Angeles and several other major cities.