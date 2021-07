JACKSON COUNTY– MoDOT Kansas City will be continuing bridge work along northbound I-435 at Oldham Rd. and Gregory Blvd. that will require lane closures in the area beginning on Friday, July 9. Motorists can expect northbound I-435 to be reduced to one lane at Oldham Rd. and Gregory Blvd. beginning at 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Friday, July 9 while the contractor makes the traffic switch between stages of construction. The single lane closure will be in place until 3 p.m. Two lanes of traffic will open after 3 p.m. until approximately late August. All work is weather permitting.