DeKalb graduate and discus thrower Rachel Dincoff took one step closer to achieving her Olympic dream when she threw the Olympic standard at a meet May 20 in Tucson, Arizona. Her throw of 211 feet, 4 inches surpassed the Olympic standard of 208-4, one of five American women to do so, and is ranked second behind Valarie Allman's mark of 230-1.75 inches heading into the Olympic Trials, which start today in Eugene, Oregon.