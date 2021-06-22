Cancel
Steve Chapman: Gay rights ruling is victory for pluralism

By Steve Chapman
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn its Thursday decision letting a Catholic agency decline to place foster children with same-sex couples, the Supreme Court analyzed the First Amendment, state law and judicial precedents. But what prevailed in the end are the words emblazoned on the Great Seal of the United States: E pluribus unum. Out of many, one.

Posted by
NBC News

Gay marriage won rare support. Will other LGBTQ rights follow suit?

WASHINGTON — In recent years, LGBTQ rights have made significant advancements in the United States, but there remain areas of growing legislative hurdles and challenges. In a country that is divided on a long list of cultural and societal issues, the acceptance of gay marriage stands out as a remarkable exception. Once a divisive issue, it now has the support of 7 in 10 Americans, according to a recent poll from Gallup.
Daily Hampshire Gazette

Columnist J.M. Sorrell: Freedom: Farce, dogma and power

The meaning of freedom is subjective. In most dictionaries, it is referred to as an individual state where one has the power to act, speak or think without restraint. Freedom is also defined as not living under a despotic government or under foreign dominion. Without accountability, freedom too often includes a justification of taking away another’s liberty to attain it. How do we achieve freedom that does not oppress?
MSNBC

This Pride Month, LGBTQ people deserve gay rights, not a temporary logo

As someone who grew up in Tennessee, I’m grateful to see so many major companies taking a pro-LGBTQ stance in their stores, their advertising and in the products they sell. It looks like every brand has boarded the rainbow-washing train with a requisite Pride merch rollout. I honestly can’t imagine...
Posted by
WashingtonExaminer

Biden names special envoy for gay rights during Pride Month

President Joe Biden has appointed a special envoy to promote and protect gay rights abroad as he and the White House mark Pride Month. Jessica Stern will be Biden's special envoy to advance the human rights of LGBTQI+ persons. In that role, she will work within the State Department to encourage equity through diplomacy and foreign aid, according to the White House.
washingtoninformer.com

EDITOR’S COLUMN: We All Have the Right to Be Proud, Even if You’re Gay

The month of June has come and gone and with its departure, only memories remain of the numerous activities related to Pride Month. Still, there remain many Americans who look down on those who chose to live their lives and follow their destinies with alternative lifestyles. Challenges and threats lodged against those who are transgender have increased, often including heinous acts of violence.
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Steve Chapman: A university meets vaccine resistance

From the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, Americans have been yearning for the bygone life they once took for granted. But many of those most impatient to return to normal have been the least willing to help us get there. First, some people refused to wear masks. Now, some — often the same ones — balk at getting vaccinated.
theeverygirl.com

Breaking Down the Stonewall Riots and Their Impact on the Gay Rights Movement

In talking about social movements and key moments in civil rights history, we’d all be remiss to exclude the 1969 riots at Stonewall Inn in New York City. The Stonewall Riots were pivotal because they galvanized the gay rights movement, which was growing steadily, yet covertly, at the time. Homophobia and transphobia were extremely prevalent, but a rebellion was a logical solution since the ’60s were a breeding ground for powerful movements. Coming off the heels of the Black Power and Civil Rights movements, anti-Vietnam War movement, and the second-wave feminism movement, society was rich with progressive thought and centralized human rights. On June 28, we celebrate trans women of color and others in the LGBTQIA+ community at Stonewall who fought fearlessly for basic humanity and to let the world know that “gay is proud!”
arcamax.com

Viewpoint 1: Judging the justices' 2020 term

The Supreme Court has wrapped up its 2020 term — and what a term it was. The court handed down major cases involving religious liberty, the freedom of association, property rights, election law and the Affordable Care Act (“Obamacare”), among others. Most of the cases didn’t make headlines. My comments...
Newsbug.info

Viewpoint 2: The Burkean court that conservatives said they wanted

Justice Amy Barrett’s confirmation to the Supreme Court would spell doom for the Affordable Care Act, Roe v. Wade, and the 2015 Obergefell ruling on same-sex marriage — or so Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse, D-R.I., and others insisted last October at the start of the Supreme Court’s new term. Reality turned out very differently than Whitehouse predicted.
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Race for peace

Race for Peace Committee has communicated and made connections in the state of Pennsylvania with the offices of Gov. Tom Wolf, Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, U.S. Sen. Bob Casey, and U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey. The Race for Peace Committee is a nonprofit organization. Formed in 2016, its mission is to enrich the lives of residents in all communities through programs, resources and activities for the family in an effort to reach an understanding between law enforcement and the communities they serve.
Kenbridge Victoria Dispatch

Court upholds prior ruling on transgender equality

Last week the U.S. Supreme Court declined to hear the case of Gloucester v. Grim, ending a long fight over whether a student born female should be allowed to use a multi-user male bathroom. The ruling comes as parents around the commonwealth get their first look at the new, transgender-friendly...
Posted by
In Homeland Security

Supreme Court Cases Send Mixed Messages about LGBTQ Rights

The U.S. Supreme Court continues to send seemingly mixed messages about the recognition of LGBTQ equity rights and the limitation of those rights in commerce and social contracts under the First Amendment’s Free Exercise Clause. On June 15, 2021, the Court announced its decision in Fulton v. Philadelphia, one of the most-watched cases in the Court’s October 2020 term.
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

The brutal truth about slavery

I commend Michele Norris for her column (June 20, “German faced its horrible past. Can we do the same?) laying out the brutal truth of slavery in the U.S. To those white Americans who can’t face our past, it’s time to grow up and acknowledge that our economic underpinnings were free labor from indentured servants and slaves and free land stolen from Native Americans, that this exploitation continued under Jim Crow laws established to put free blacks in their so called place and into the 20th century under convict leasing, sharecropping and peonage (ask U.S. Steel about their use of black forced labor).
crossroadstoday.com

Michigan bureau: LGBTQ rights ballot drive short signatures

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The Michigan elections bureau has determined that organizers of a ballot drive to prohibit discrimination against LGBTQ people failed to collect enough valid voter signatures. Fair and Equal Michigan gathered nearly 299,000 signatures, short of the roughly 340,000 needed, according to a report released Thursday. A...

