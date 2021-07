CHANDLER, Ariz. - A Chandler mother has been accused of murder after her 2-year-old daughter died from a methadone overdose back in April of last year. Police say the child had been found unresponsive and died at the hospital on April 14, 2020. Her mother, Shae'd Bowen, told officers that her daughter had found an empty bottle of methadone in the trash the night before, and that must have been how the toddler was exposed to the drug.