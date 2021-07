The latest confrontation between JWoww and Angelina Pivarnick goes down on this week’s ‘Jersey Shore’, and we have an exclusive sneak peek!. Even though Jenni “JWoww” Farley and Angelina Pivarnick made up from their wedding speech fight on this season of Jersey Shore, the ladies have now found themselves at the center of some new drama. Amidst Angelina’s marriage troubles with Chris Larangeira, rumors began surfacing that she had been having an affair with a man in Old Bridge, New Jersey. JWoww obtained security footage of Angelina at the mystery man’s house, and Angelina confronts her about it on the show’s July 8 episode. HollywoodLife has an EXCLUSIVE preview of the showdown.