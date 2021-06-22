Juneteenth brings joy to Neahwa Park

The city of Oneonta celebrated its second annual Juneteenth in Neahwa Park over the weekend, marking the anniversary of the last remaining enslaved people in the Confederacy learning of their freedom.

Oneonta resident Jonathan Brown described the origins of Juneteenth according to the National Museum of African American History and Culture in Washington, D.C.

Abraham Lincoln’s signing of the Emancipation Proclamation in 1863 led to widespread celebrations across the south, Brown explained, “but not everyone in Confederate territory would immediately be free” because “it could not be implemented in places still under Confederate control.”

“As a result, in the westernmost Confederate state of Texas, enslaved people would not be free until much later,” Brown said. “Freedom finally came on June 19, 1865, when some 2,000 Union troops arrived in Galveston Bay, Texas. The army announced that the more than 250,000 enslaved black people in the state, were free by executive decree. This day came to be known as Juneteenth by the newly freed people in Texas.”

Saturday was the first celebration of Juneteenth as a newly minted federal holiday, the 11th in U.S. history and the first since Martin Luther King Jr. Day was designated in 1983.

While cause for celebration, the federal designation “just proves how much more work needs to be done,” according to local Juneteenth organizer Diandra Sangetti-Daniels.

“There have been centuries of celebrations and Americans are just now learning the meaning behind the holiday,” she said. “Hopefully, now educators will see the significance and start teaching about it, even if the state doesn’t require it.”

“Today, Juneteenth, is a day for us to pause, a day for us to catch our breath and a day for us to celebrate,” Oneonta Mayor Gary Herzig said in his holiday address. “Let’s celebrate not only independence, but a time to recognize and appreciate and celebrate all the ways Black culture has enriched our lives, across the country and here in our own community.”

“Whether it’s music, dance, art, sports, writing, we are so much richer because of the African American culture,” he continued. “Black art comes from a place of deep emotions, of both pain and joy, based upon life experiences that are unknown to most of us. It is only through the richness of Black art and Black culture that many of us learn to understand.”

SUNY Oneonta alumnus Bertram Knight hosted a walk-through display of his full-color photographic portraits of Black bodies, and Anita Hopson of Oneonta displayed West African art, memorabilia and artefacts from her grandparents.

Hopson, who also coaches Step Afrika!, performed with Elijah Hunter and Ayda Tuku. Shawn Robinson, a senior at SUNY Oneonta, performed a routine representing Phi Beta Sigma, a historically Black fraternity founded at Howard University more than a century ago.

Oneonta resident Ajaré Malcolm sang “Speechless,” from the soundtrack of Disney’s 2019 live-action remake of “Aladdin,” and Taury Seward closed the event with a standup routine.

“This past year, we all know too well, has been one of needless tragedies, but it’s also been one of reckoning and one of change. Right here in our own community, we’ve had to take a hard look in the mirror,” Herzig said. “We don’t always like everything we see, and that’s OK, because it’s important that we look, it’s important that we see ourselves and it’s important that we commit ourselves to doing the work to be better and better and better every year.”

Brown recalled a prescient conversation he had as a teenager with his father.

“The difference between white people and everyone else in America is that they can go an entire day without being reminded that they are white,” he said. “Until white people learn to grasp the concept that racism is not just the blatant forms such as the KKK or mass shootings, it is also small comments, ‘Karens,’ the teacher that makes cupcakes every year for the local bake sale and maybe even you.”

“None of us are free from bias, myself included,” Brown continued. “When you own up to the fact that you do not abstain from bias, then you begin to allow yourself to learn without the fear of being shamed to prevent you from growing.”

“This is a small part of a larger movement, a movement that is fighting to disrupt white supremacy and create equity for Black people and other marginalized communities,” Sangetti-Daniels said.