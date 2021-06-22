Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Elections

LETTER: Voter ID requirement is just common sense

By Editorials
reviewjournal.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhy would any honest person be against voter ID? You need identification to do almost anything in life, and the vast majority of people have ID. Anybody who thinks it’s restrictive is obviously in favor of possible fraud. If a person is really too dumb to get an ID, why would you want them voting anyway? Common sense dictates voter ID be required in all states.

www.reviewjournal.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Common Sense
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Elections
Related
Boston, MAABC6.com

State GOP chair proposes ballot question requiring voter IDs

BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts Republicans are hoping to persuade enough voters to back a change in state law that would require residents to produce an ID to vote. The push for a proposed ballot question is being led by state Republican Party Chair Jim Lyons. The effort is in the...
ElectionsPosted by
CNN

Voter ID requirements are really popular. So why are they so divisive?

(CNN) — There's no more contentious issue in the already heated debate over election reform than the requirement that all voters have a valid photo ID in order to cast a ballot. Republicans insist it's a common sense measure to cut down on the possibility of voter fraud. Democrats push back, noting that voter ID laws tend to disenfranchise minority voters at a far higher rate than white ones.
ElectionsColumbian

Letter: Voter suppression is shameful

The GOP filibustered the Voting Rights Act this week. Some of them had the gall to call it the “screw the people act.” A reminder may be needed that this is the same party that has passed 22 voter-suppression bills in states where they hold the Legislature and another 61 bills are waiting to be enacted.
Yakima, WAYakima Herald Republic

Letter: Can somebody teach crybaby liberals how to get voter ID?

To the editor — Just curious about people who cannot or will not take the time to get a voter ID. I registered to vote in 1960. I have voted in every presidential election in the last 60 years. I have moved several times since I first signed up. Every time I moved as I changed my address and my bank, I managed to change my voter location. I am not a college graduate. I am not rich. Yet I was able to manage to keep an ID and vote.
Newburyport, MADaily News Of Newburyport

LETTER: Questions 'independent voter' tag

Warren Russo calling himself an independent voter is kind of ridiculous. Given his Trumpian right-wing views in previous letters to the editor, one must wonder why the change, why the focus on thinking in some depth about national and global issues instead of his usual partisan nonsense, and why his continuing use of his previous U.S.N. affiliation?
ElectionsQuad-Cities Times

Letter: Ignoring the voters

In a democracy the intent is that the people elect the government officials to represent their interests and desires, except in Illinois. Time and again politicians ignore the wishes of the electorate. Eight years ago, 72% of the voters voted to reduce the size of the county board from 26...
ElectionsAlpena News

Voting laws requiring ID should be supported

I feel compelled to write a response to the article, “Bills could add more steps to voting process.”. Let me be clear; I believe voting is a “right.” However, that “right” comes with great responsibility. I believe that you must show a valid form of identification to exercise your right to vote. You don’t show up at a liquor store, expecting to purchase alcohol, without identification verifying you are 21. You don’t drive your vehicle without your driver’s license. There are no “provisional” options when in these two situations. Think about it, could you imagine telling the liquor store clerk, “Trust me, I’m 21, I’ll come back with my license to prove it?” Think about the driving example; “Sorry officer, I don’t have my license — could I just sign an affidavit indicating that I’m eligible to drive?” Both examples expose the opportunity for fraud! Voting without a valid form of identification is susceptible to fraud.
Presidential ElectionNew Castle News

Wolf vetoes election bill over voter ID proposal

Gov. Tom Wolf on Wednesday vetoed a wide-ranging voting reform bill passed by the General Assembly on Friday, citing his objection to provisions that would have expanded voter ID. “I think that the people of Pennsylvania, in general, do not want to see voter suppression in Pennsylvania," he said. "We...
Clark County, WAColumbian

Letter: Freedom requires balance

I’m so tired of the overuse of the word freedom. After fireworks were banned in Clark County, Ben Sellman stated “We’re going to fight for our freedom and our rights” — in this case to sell fireworks after the hottest three days on record followed by more hot, dry days leading to the Fourth of July. “Freedom” is often used when one’s free choices negate the freedom of another.
Amarillo, TXAmarillo Globe-Times

Letter: Message from voters

The voters let their will be known in the last election on a civic center. Proposal. No does not mean maybe. No means no. Are you listening?
Longview, TXLongview News-Journal

Letter: Needed ID

I have one of those dumb questions that us old conservative flag-huggers come up with every now and then. Perhaps John D. Foster can answer it for me. John, if there are so many people who cannot vote because they have no photo ID, why are you and your party not seeking them out and helping them get the needed ID? It seems that would be a very positive thing to do since gaining a photo ID would not only allow them to vote, it would allow them to fly on commercial flights, write checks, enter Democratic Party conventions, seek medical care, collect benefits and many more things that they apparently have never been able to do.
Congress & CourtsBemidji Pioneer

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Common sense and facts continue to prevail

In June, the Minnesota Court of Appeals once again ruled in the favor of Enbridge, allowing construction on the Line 3 replacement to continue. This decision affirms that the Public Utilities Commission took the necessary steps, fulfilled the required studies and research, and acquired the proper permits for the Line 3 pipeline project.
Electionsinquirer.com

Voter ID is meant to prevent fraud that doesn’t exist

The justification for tightening voter ID rules is to prevent fraud. But significant voter fraud, especially voter impersonation, is virtually nonexistent. “We have tremendous evidence that voter ID laws do absolutely nothing to prevent voter fraud, because there is no systematic voter fraud to prevent,” said Bernard Fraga, an Emory University political scientist.
Lansing, MIabc12.com

Michigan House approves tougher voter ID requirements

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Voters would be required to present a valid photo ID at the polls before their ballot would be counted on Election under two bills that passed the Michigan House on Thursday. Republican State Rep. David Martin of Davison, who voted for the bills, said they are...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
WashingtonExaminer

Democrats won’t rest until they control how and when you vote

Just because a bank has never been robbed doesn’t mean you shouldn’t lock cash in a vault. Just because thieves have never broken into your home doesn’t mean you shouldn’t lock your door or secure your valuables. And just because Democrats pretend voter fraud isn’t an issue doesn’t mean that states shouldn’t exercise their constitutional authority to make it easier to vote and harder to cheat.
Harrisonburg, VADaily News-Record

Wanted: Common Sense

K ing Richard III might have lamented giving up his kingdom for a horse in the play by William Shakespeare, but here in Virginia, we’d settle for just a little common sense for no cost at all. Because on Wednesday, Gov. Ralph Northam’s state of emergency declaration comes to an...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Forbes

80% Of Americans Support Voter ID Rules—But Fewer Worried About Fraud, Poll Finds

Americans adults overwhelmingly support both making in-person early voting easier and voter ID laws that critics say are unfairly discriminatory, a new Monmouth poll finds, suggesting the public remains largely conflicted on the national debate over voting rights legislation as the Senate considers major voting rights legislation this week and GOP state lawmakers continue to impose new restrictions.

Comments / 0

Community Policy