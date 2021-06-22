LETTER: Voter ID requirement is just common sense

I have one of those dumb questions that us old conservative flag-huggers come up with every now and then. Perhaps John D. Foster can answer it for me. John, if there are so many people who cannot vote because they have no photo ID, why are you and your party not seeking them out and helping them get the needed ID? It seems that would be a very positive thing to do since gaining a photo ID would not only allow them to vote, it would allow them to fly on commercial flights, write checks, enter Democratic Party conventions, seek medical care, collect benefits and many more things that they apparently have never been able to do.