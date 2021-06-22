LETTER: Voter ID requirement is just common sense

I feel compelled to write a response to the article, “Bills could add more steps to voting process.”. Let me be clear; I believe voting is a “right.” However, that “right” comes with great responsibility. I believe that you must show a valid form of identification to exercise your right to vote. You don’t show up at a liquor store, expecting to purchase alcohol, without identification verifying you are 21. You don’t drive your vehicle without your driver’s license. There are no “provisional” options when in these two situations. Think about it, could you imagine telling the liquor store clerk, “Trust me, I’m 21, I’ll come back with my license to prove it?” Think about the driving example; “Sorry officer, I don’t have my license — could I just sign an affidavit indicating that I’m eligible to drive?” Both examples expose the opportunity for fraud! Voting without a valid form of identification is susceptible to fraud.