Stalled case of suspected getaway driver expected to be resolved soon
BERRYVILLE — For 13 months, Toi Latoria Marshall, the suspected getaway driver in a 2017 robbery and homicide, has been plea bargaining. On Monday in Clarke Circuit Court, Marshall’s case was continued for the 11th time since the plea was first scheduled May 4 of last year, according to court records. The latest delay came 13 days after Marshall’s attorney Michael J. Harrington assured Judge Alexander R. Iden that Marshall was ready to enter a plea.www.winchesterstar.com