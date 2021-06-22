Cancel
Clarke County, VA

Stalled case of suspected getaway driver expected to be resolved soon

By EVAN GOODENOW The Winchester Star
Cover picture for the articleBERRYVILLE — For 13 months, Toi Latoria Marshall, the suspected getaway driver in a 2017 robbery and homicide, has been plea bargaining. On Monday in Clarke Circuit Court, Marshall’s case was continued for the 11th time since the plea was first scheduled May 4 of last year, according to court records. The latest delay came 13 days after Marshall’s attorney Michael J. Harrington assured Judge Alexander R. Iden that Marshall was ready to enter a plea.

