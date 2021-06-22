Did Rami Malek Really Sing In Bohemian Rhapsody?
Playing an iconic role in a biopic is obviously extremely intimidating, and few people in popular music history have been as singular as Queen frontman Freddie Mercury. Therefore it's hard to imagine how it felt when actor Rami Malek learned he was cast as Mercury in the 2018 movie "Bohemian Rhapsody." Malek may have had plenty of experience with iconoclastic characters thanks to "Mr. Robot" and "Buster's Mal Heart," but it must have still been difficult to capture the singer's energy and charisma in front of the camera.