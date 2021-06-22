A really unfortunate 24 hours for Chelsea’s promising youngsters
Chelsea always has been a tough place for youngsters to make a mark ever since Roman Abramovich bought the club. Despite boasting an impressive academy, it was not until the appointment of the Blues’ record goalscorer—Frank Lampard— that things started to change. Five academy graduates made over 25 appearances last season for Chelsea’s senior side. No player in the squad made more appearances than the Blues’ Player of the Year, Mason Mount. Reece James, who starred for England against Scotland, is amongst the top five in the appearance list, as well.theprideoflondon.com