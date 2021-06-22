Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

A really unfortunate 24 hours for Chelsea’s promising youngsters

By Vishnu Raj
Posted by 
FanSided
FanSided
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChelsea always has been a tough place for youngsters to make a mark ever since Roman Abramovich bought the club. Despite boasting an impressive academy, it was not until the appointment of the Blues’ record goalscorer—Frank Lampard— that things started to change. Five academy graduates made over 25 appearances last season for Chelsea’s senior side. No player in the squad made more appearances than the Blues’ Player of the Year, Mason Mount. Reece James, who starred for England against Scotland, is amongst the top five in the appearance list, as well.

theprideoflondon.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
FanSided

FanSided

105K+
Followers
296K+
Post
49M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Roman Abramovich
Person
Mason Mount
Person
Frank Lampard
Person
Declan Rice
Person
Ethan Ampadu
Person
Antonio Conte
Person
Maurizio Sarri
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#The Premier League#Rb Leipzig#Tuchel#Euros#The Scottish Fa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Everton F.C.
News Break
Sheffield United F.C.
News Break
Liverpool F.C.
News Break
Sports
News Break
Soccer
News Break
Premier League
News Break
FA Cup
Country
Scotland
News Break
Chelsea F.C.
Related
Premier LeaguePosted by
Absolute Chelsea

Report: Chelsea Plan N'Golo Kante Contract Offer

Chelsea are set to open talks with midfielder N'Golo Kante over a new long-term deal as the club look to tie the World Cup winner down. Kante currently has two years left to run on his existing deal and the midfielder has been pivotal in Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea side that went on to win the Champions League.
Premier Leaguetheprideoflondon.com

Can Chelsea’s Jorginho win football’s biggest individual award?

Chelsea won the Champions League a little over a month ago now. When the Blues secured the trophy thanks in part to a heroic N’Golo Kante performance, many tipped him as a serious candidate for football’s most prestigious individual award. It’s not too farfetched to think about either. After all, Eden Hazard and Kante have come closest to winning the Ballon d’Or (finishing 8th in 2015 and ’18 respectively) since Didier Drogba, who came in fourth in 2007. No Chelsea player has ever won the award, Frank Lampard finishing runner-up in 2005 is the closest the Blues have come.
Premier LeaguePosted by
Absolute Chelsea

Bakayoko's Agent Hands Chelsea Ultimatum

Chelsea's Tiemoue Bakayoko's agent has handed Chelsea an ultimatum regarding the midfielder's future. Bakayoko has spent the last three seasons away from Stamford Bridge, with a loan move to AC Milan in 2018/19 followed by a return to Monaco on loan for the 2019/20 season before spending last season at Napoli.
Premier LeaguePosted by
Absolute Chelsea

Revealed: Chelsea's FA Cup Dates Confirmed

Next season's official FA Cup round dates have been released, with Chelsea now knowing when they will play in the tournament. The Blues have reached the final of the competition in both of the last two seasons but failed to lift the trophy, losing out to Arsenal in 2020 before Leicester lifted it last season.
Premier LeaguePosted by
FanSided

France’s early exit is a wonderful thing for Chelsea

The 2020 European Championships sure have been incredible, haven’t they? Monday’s two contests treated spectators to a total of 14 goals between them in easily the most exciting day of games thus far. Croatia took Spain to the edge in the early game, but the Spaniards—led by Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta—prevailed with two goals in extra time. Meanwhile, Switzerland stunned the reigning World Cup champions, France, and sent them home via penalties.
Premier LeaguePosted by
Absolute Chelsea

Report: Chelsea's Haaland Chances Revealed

Chelsea have a 'big chance' to sign their priority transfer target Erling Haaland this summer, according to reports. The 20-year-old is wanted this summer by Chelsea as Thomas Tuchel's men eye a new world class centre-forward and Chelsea view the striker as their 'dream signing'. As per Christian Falk, Chelsea...
Premier League90min.com

Norwich confirm loan signing of Chelsea youngster Billy Gilmour

Norwich have completed the signing of Chelsea midfielder Billy Gilmour on loan for the duration of the 2021/22 season, with the 20-year-old keen to starting playing regularly in the Premier League. Gilmour became a permanent member of the Chelsea first-team squad midway through the 2019/20 season, but injury prematurely ended...
Premier Leaguepunditarena.com

Maurizio Sarri: “Leaving Chelsea was a sensational mistake”

Sarri fells the current Chelsea squad would suit his style. Maurizio Sarri has opened up in his 2019 departure from Chelsea, saying that it was a “sensational mistake” to leave the Stamford Bridge club. Sarri was appointed as Chelsea manager in the summer of 2018 and led them to Europa...
Premier League90min.com

Maurizio Sarri admits regret over Chelsea exit

Lazio boss Maurizio Sarri has admitted he regrets being so determined to leave his position as Chelsea manager back in 2019. Sarri spent just one season at Stamford Bridge, winning the Europa League and finishing as runner-up in the Carabao Cup, but he struggled to win over the Chelsea fanbase and was often criticised for his preferred style of play.
Premier LeaguePosted by
FanSided

Euro 2020 Semifinal Roundup: Chelsea’s two sons make the final

One of the dumbest, most absolutely brain dead things in regards to Chelsea in the last few years has been the idea of certain players being the sons of certain managers. Jorginho is starting? It must be because he’s Maurizio Sarri’s son. Mason Mount is starting? Frank Lampard’s son. But with each passing manager (for club and country) that got ahold of these players, it became harder and harder to take those whines of favoritism seriously. Players simply can’t be the teacher’s pet for so many different managers. It makes no sense.
SoccerTribal Football

Lazio coach Sarri says Chelsea midfielder Jorginho can win Ballon d'Or

Lazio coach Maurizio Sarri says Chelsea midfielder Jorginho is capable of winning the Ballon d'Or. Sarri worked with Jorginho at Chelsea and Napoli. "If he wins the European Championship, he is a candidate for the Ballon d'Or," Sarri told SportItalia. “He's a refined player and that's why everyone doesn't understand him.
UEFAPosted by
FanSided

Chelsea transfers: Barcelona situation is a warning to others

Chelsea is a club that has been well-respected in world football since the moment Roman Abramovich took over as owner in 2003. John Terry, Frank Lampard and Eden Hazard—along with managers like Jose Mourinho, Antonio Conte and Thomas Tuchel—have helped bring in trophy after trophy over the years. The Blues have been the most successful club in English football ever since the Russian ruined football. Yet, despite all of this, Chelsea does not sit amongst the game’s royalty.
SoccerPosted by
Absolute Chelsea

Chelsea Boss Pens New Contract at Stamford Bridge

Chelsea Women's team manager Emma Hayes has committed herself to the club, signing a new contract. Hayes has won 10 major trophies at the Blues including four FA Women's Super League titles, two Women's FA Cups, two Continental League Cups, the FA WSL Spring Series and the Women's FA Community Shield.
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Brentford's No 1 goal is making sure youngsters feel safe and have fun

Among this gaggle of parents gathered in Feltham, one man is shivering – caught cold by the darkening skies and plummeting temperatures. On the other side of the fence, no such concerns. The girls here for Monday night football vary in height, age and loyalty — Tottenham, Chelsea, West Ham, even Real Madrid. All are warm enough, though, thanks to another evening of dribbling, shooting and shouting.

Comments / 0

Community Policy