Carl Nassib's Story Will Be Different Than Michael Sam's

Jason Smith and Mike Harmon believe Carl Nassib is right when he says, "I hope one day announcements like this aren't necessary." That day is coming sooner than many people think and within a year or two this will be true. The first guy through the wall always gets bloody. Michael Sam went through that wall, and that was a hell of a wall, but because he did, we have Carl Nassib today. The last few years has seen males and male athletes realize they don't have to live up to toxic masculinity. Being a man is defined by so much more, so the old stereotypes are going away fast.

