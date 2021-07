Academic honors: Valedictorian; Top 10; honor roll; National Honor Society. Major extracurricular activities: Band; track and field. My most inspirational teacher was Jennifer Daubendiek. I was fortunate enough to have her as a teacher for four years, and she made me love science so much that I’m continuing to study it in college. She helped me grow as a student as she always had high expectations for those taking her classes, but still guided us down the right path.