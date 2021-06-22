FHP trooper caught on camera tasing a 16-year-old

FORT MYERS, Fla.– A Florida Highway Patrol trooper was caught on camera tasing a 16-year-old who said he was going to visit his girlfriend’s house.

According to the teenager’s mother, Kristina Rodeman, her son Jack was walking to his girlfriend’s house in the Timberlake community near Three Oaks Parkway in Fort Myers, when a trooper started following him.

According to an incident report, the trooper stopped and began following the teenager because, “his behavior, demeanor, and body language appeared to be a burglar.”

Jack “darted” through a line of bushes separating homes backyard and the entrance to the community, according to the trooper.

Home security cameras show him standing at his girlfriends back door while the trooper approaches him with his taser drawn.

“The state’s officer is telling him to put his hands up, he didn’t and right away the officer fired that thing at him,” Rodeman said.

The video shows the trooper asking the teen to put his hands up and when he says no the trooper tases him.

“Jack lands on the fireplace, breaking it with his back and his head,” Rodeman said.

Video shows the trooper tasing the teen again while he’s on the ground because he wouldn’t put his hands behind his back.

“We’re not even allowed to punish our children but they can zap my kid,” Rodeman said.

The teen was taken to a detention center on multiple charges including failure to obey a law enforcement officer, possession of marijuana under 20 grams, resisting arrest without violence, loitering, and prowling.

While the trooper was within his jurisdiction, he should have called local law enforcement to handle the incident considering it’s not occurring on a highway, Pamella Seay, Professor of Justice Studies at Florida Gulf Coast University, said.

“Unless he has seen active crime in progress he probably should have waited for someone from the local police force,” Seay said.

Criminal justice professor Dave Thomas says the trooper had a right to enforce state law and wouldn’t have had to wait for another agency to arrive.

“They are state law enforcement officers so they have the ability to enforce state statute,” Thomas said.

But Thomas does take issue with the use of the taser. The trooper fired once causing the boy to fall and hit his head on a stone, then fired again while he was still on the ground.

“Officers oftentimes will use the taser to force compliance,” Thomas said. “The kid’s still not resisting, so there really was no need to tase him a second time. So the use of the taser the second time was excessive. The first time was excessive, but the second time was just totally uncalled for.”

The arrest report says the trooper thought the boy appeared to be a burglar. Thomas says it’s hard to justify that without certain proof.

“Was he shaking on door handles? This kid just made a beeline for his girlfriend’s house. But was he looking in houses? Was he looking in windows?” Thomas said.

The reason for the trooper stopping the teen is also suspicious according to Seay.

“I don’t even know how to explain what a burglar looks like. That is not adequate to explain why you’re going after this person,” Seay said.

FHP said they’re conducting an internal investigation into the incident. The trooper is still on active duty as of Monday.