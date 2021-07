The Minnesota Twins placed outfielder Byron Buxton on the 10-day injured list with a left hand fracture. Buxton suffered the injury when he was hit by a pitch during Monday's game against the Cincinnati Reds. It was only his third game back from the IL after missing six weeks with a hip injury. Twins manager Rocco Baldelli indicated that Buxton could be out through at least August. The Twins called up Gilberto Celestino from Triple-A St. Paul on Tuesday in a corresponding roster move. He will replace Buxton in center field and bat ninth in Tuesday afternoon's contest against left-hander Wade Miley and the Cincinnati Reds. Max Kepler has been moved up to the second spot in the order in place of Buxton.