The Las Vegas Aces are playing some good basketball after a rough start to the young WNBA season. The Aces beat New York 100-78 on Tuesday at Michelob Ultra Arena night behind 32 points from Kelsey Plum. The Aces came back from an early 11 point deficit and outscored New York 52-33 in the second half. Dearica Hamby made seven out of eight shots and finished with 16 points and Liz Cambage added 14 points and 11 rebounds for Vegas, which improved it’s record to 9-3 and have won four games in a row. The Aces play the Liberty again on Thursday night at 7pm at Michelob Ultra Arena.