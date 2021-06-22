Cancel
Bonita Springs, FL

Bonita Springs motorcycle thief leaves behind phone at crime scene

By Megan Myers
Posted by 
NBC2 Fort Myers
NBC2 Fort Myers
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AQtJ0_0abWZEO900

LEE COUNTY, Fla.– Lee County Deputies arrested James Hardesty after he allegedly entered someone’s property and stole their motorcycle in Bonita Springs.

The homeowner told deputies the thief left behind a cell phone and a hat during the incident. While the owner was reporting the crime to deputies, Hardesty called his own phone that he left behind.

He agreed to meet the homeowner at a nearby gas station in an attempt to get his phone back. He was unaware that deputies were also coming along for the meetup.

The owner of the motorcycle said Hardesty admitted to stealing it. He returned the keys and said he left it in a wooded area across the street.

Hardesty is now facing multiple charges including vehicle theft.

NBC2 Fort Myers

NBC2 Fort Myers

