Suffolk Public Schools, in partnership with Rite Aid Pharmacy, will offer another round of COVID-19 vaccination clinics next week for staff and students ages 12 and up. First and second doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine will be offered from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. July 13 at King’s Fork Middle School, from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. July 14 at King’s Fork High School and from noon until 5 p.m. July 15 at John F. Kennedy Middle School.