Bullpen stellar after Civale (finger) exits

CHICAGO -- Bryan Shaw found himself in a position he likely didn’t expect to be in during the fifth inning of Cleveland’s 4-0 win over Chicago on Monday. Indians starter Aaron Civale had been cruising through most of the first five innings, working around three hits and two walks to keep the Cubs scoreless at Wrigley Field. It seemed like Civale was on his way to his Major League-leading 11th win of the season, but with one strike to go in the bottom of the fifth, he began motioning for the trainers to come to the mound.