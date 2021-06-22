New York City's slow-motion primary election will force the press to show some patience
New York City is about to become the largest American jurisdiction to implement ranked choice voting for an election. It's complicated, it's confusing, and it's going to take a while for the press and the public to know the outcome. Do you think everyone involved will be able to summon a sufficient amount of patience?