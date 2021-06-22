Cancel
New York City's slow-motion primary election will force the press to show some patience

 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA version of this article first appeared in the "Reliable Sources" newsletter. You can sign up for free right here. New York City is about to become the largest American jurisdiction to implement ranked choice voting for an election. It's complicated, it's confusing, and it's going to take a while for the press and the public to know the outcome. Do you think everyone involved will be able to summon a sufficient amount of patience?

News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
News Break
Elections
News Break
Twitter
Related
New York City, NYNew York Post

Rudy Giuliani’s 5-step crime plan for Eric Adams: Devine

Eric Adams won the Democratic primary for mayor because he was the only candidate promising to do something about New York City’s crime problem. It’s a big job, so here are five tips from the most successful law-and-order leader the city has ever had: Rudy Giuliani. The former mayor says...
New York City, NYPosted by
AFP

Eric Adams, the vegan ex-cop set to become New York's second Black mayor

Ex-cop Eric Adams, who fought racial discrimination within the police, is poised to become New York's second Black mayor, tasked with leading the city's post-pandemic recovery amid a rise in gun violence. - Racial justice - In 1995, he co-founded "100 Blacks in Law Enforcement Who Care," an advocacy group designed to fight against racism in the police and which still exists today.
New York City, NYNPR

Two weeks after primary night in New York City, the results of the first ranked-choice election for mayor are in. Former police captain Eric Adams has secured the Democratic nomination. He's expected to win in November.

Gwynne Hogan from member station WNYC has been covering the race. Hey, Gwynne. GWYNNE HOGAN, BYLINE: Hey there. KELLY: All right. So these results came in yesterday evening, and then we saw the two other front-runners bow out of the race. They were - just remind us. HOGAN: Right. There's...
Presidential ElectionWashington Post

The Democratic left was defeated in New York City. That doesn’t mean it’s a paper tiger.

A year after President Biden defeated several candidates to his left in the Democratic presidential primary, something similar happened in the mayor’s race in New York. Eric Adams, who made his opposition to the “defund the police” movement a centerpiece of his campaign, was declared the winner of the city’s Democratic primary, while another fairly centrist candidate, Kathryn Garcia, finished a close second. Maya Wiley, who supported cutting the New York Police Department’s budget and was endorsed by two of the United States’ most prominent progressives — Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) and Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) — finished third, just behind Garcia.
New York City, NYPosted by
newschain

New York City poised to elect its second ever black mayor

Former NYC police captain Eric Adams is poised to become the city’s second black mayor. The Board of Elections released updated results on Tuesday which showed Adams to be leading former NYC Sanitation Commissioner Kathryn Garcia by 8,426 votes. Following the news, Adams issued a statement, saying: “While there are...
Presidential ElectionKingsport Times-News

Editorial: The New York City election debacle

Editor’s note: Guest editorials may not necessarily reflect the opinion of the newspaper. The following is from Thomas L. Knapp, director and senior news analyst at the William Lloyd Garrison Center for Libertarian Advocacy Journalism. Confusion reigns. More than a week after Democratic voters from New York City’s five boroughs...
New York City, NYPonca City News

New York Mayoral Primary Shows Split Between Democratic Constituencies

Body New York City’s notoriously incompetent election officials have not finished tabulating the votes in the June 22 Democratic primary, with its novel ranked choice voting system. But the first choices of voters -- minus some 124,000 absentees -- nevertheless reveal some important things about the differences between different segments of the Democratic coalition in America’s largest city.
New York City, NYtribuneledgernews.com

Rebuild the board: New York must finally fix the city’s Board of Elections

Even with corrected ranked-choice tabulations, cleared of 135,000 dummy votes, now public, New York doesn’t have a winner in the Democratic primary for mayor. Sit tight; vote-counters still have to add in 124,000-plus absentee ballots. But there is a guaranteed loser regardless: 8.3 million New Yorkers who suffer under the board’s incompetent tyranny. Use this debacle to fix it once and for all, or its continued incompetence will our collective fault.
New York City, NYSlate

How Did New York City’s Election Count Go So Very, Very Wrong?

On Tuesday, New York City’s Board of Elections released an incorrect tally of votes in the Democratic primary for mayor that appeared to show a near-dead heat during an automatic runoff—before the count was revealed as a fiasco. The results seemed to show that the lead that front-runner Eric Adams had over Kathryn Garcia and Maya Wiley had significantly narrowed. Adams’ campaign, however, pointed out a discrepancy in the tally, which led the board to withdraw the report. The board later disclosed that it had accidentally included 135,000 test ballots with the group of actual ballots, leading to the error. The snafu comes after the city’s first time using ranked choice voting, in which voters are able to order the candidates from first to last according to preference, and votes are reassigned until a candidate attains a majority. The board is expected to release a corrected intermediary vote count later on Wednesday, though the final results likely won’t come for a few weeks.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
CNN

The biggest loser in the NYC mayoral race is...ranked choice voting

Political advisers Arick Wierson and Bradley Honan write that not only is the process confusing but the latest news of the NYC Board of Elections accidentally including 135,000 so-called test ballots in the absentee ballots yet to be counted is a significant screw up that could cause voters to question the legitimacy of the next mayor if their candidate didn't win.
New York City, NYKVIA

New York City’s election board says it accidentally included ‘test’ results in Tuesday’s mayoral vote count

NEW YORK (AP) – The Democratic primary for mayor of New York City was thrown into a state of confusion Tuesday when election officials abruptly retracted their latest report on the vote count after realizing it had been corrupted by test data never cleared from a computer system. New York City’s Board of Elections withdrew data Tuesday evening that it had released earlier purporting to be a first round of results from the city’s new ranked choice voting system. That data had shown Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams losing much of his lead. The Board of Elections later said 135,000 test ballots had been inadvertently included in the count.
New York City, NYPosted by
The Hill

Trump, GOP seize on NY election board problems

The New York City Board of Elections is facing mounting criticism after it erroneously released — and later retracted — a botched tally of votes in the city’s closely watched Democratic mayoral primary. The problems in New York have also provided a new talking point for former President Trump and...

