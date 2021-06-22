Cancel
Can We Stop Acting Like The Bachelor World’s Right Reasons Are Real?

By Martha Sorren
Refinery29
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSpoilers are ahead. Katie Thurston's playing drama whack-a-mole on The Bachelorette; every time she sends home one pot-stirrer another pops up in his place. The newest Bachelorette promo expanded on the Thomas Jacobs drama that began in the June 21 episode, and it doesn't seem as though she extinguishes this drama fire as quickly. The promos showed one contestant lamenting that "he's still here," presumably talking about Jacobs, who showed some of his true colors on Monday night. Cue the old Right Reasons versus Wrong Reasons storyline.

