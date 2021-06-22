Can We Stop Acting Like The Bachelor World’s Right Reasons Are Real?

Spoiler alert: Spoilers ahead for Season 17 of The Bachelorette. In Bachelor Nation, Blake Moynes isn't the first guy to appear on multiple seasons of a show, and he probably won't be the last. That being said, fans are kind of loving poking fun at the fact that he appeared in not one, not two, but three seasons of The Bachelorette in a row. Technically. When he shows up in Katie Thurston's season, it's a shock to not only her but also to literally everyone else.