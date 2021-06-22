Cancel
Cruel decision to slash federal unemployment aid might not work out for DeSantis

Gainesville.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor decades, major sectors of this state’s economy have rested on the aching backs of a vast class of laborers, many of whom have been treated like chattel and paid far less than a living wage. Pre-pandemic, one-third of Florida’s households scraped by on less money than they needed to cover the essential costs of daily life — and that number doesn’t include the 13% of Florida households with incomes below the federal poverty level.

Unemployment Benefits
Economy
Politics
Unemployment
Forbes

States That Rejected $300 Unemployment Benefits Haven’t Boosted Labor Market Yet, Morgan Stanley Finds

Nearly a month after two dozen GOP-led states started cutting the federal government's $300 enhanced weekly benefit for the unemployed, Morgan Stanley economists say the move—which critics have called politically (and not economically) motivated—hasn't done much to help the struggling labor market, lending little credence to the argument that ending the benefits early would accelerate a recovery by encouraging Americans to return to work.
Politicscbslocal.com

When Unemployment Ended Early, Workers Sued And Some Are Winning

WASHINGTON, D.C. (CBSNEWS.COM) – Since early May, 26 governors across the U.S., including Texas’ Greg Abbott, have announced they are shutting off enhanced unemployment benefits. In several states, workers and their advocates have sued to restore those benefits — successfully in some cases. ♦♦♦ Click Here To Read The Complete...
Florida StateGainesville.com

Universal broadband access is within Florida's grasp

The Florida legislative session was busy for lawmakers, who oversaw the passage of 3,095 bills and a $101.5 billion budget. One of the most promising developments included a new law designed to expand broadband access in the Sunshine State. Signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis on May 7, the Broadband Deployment...
Baltimore, MDfoxbaltimore.com

UNEMPLOYMENT BENEFITS | Protesters demand claims be paid out

BALTIMORE (WBFF) - As two unemployment lawsuits filed against Maryland leaders make their way through the court system, several dozen protesters gathered outside a Maryland Department of Labor building in downtown Baltimore Tuesday afternoon. The group, lead by the Unemployed Workers Union, is demanding unemployment claims be processed and paid...
Public HealthIndianapolis Recorder

Boyd: Low wages are the problem, not workers

The COVID-19 pandemic created a giant chasm between public health and safety and the economy. Maybe the chasm was always there, but it became more pronounced during the pandemic. I didn’t know so many people were willing to risk the health and safety of others for a dollar or two.
EconomyNewsTimes

U.S. initial unemployment claims rose slightly last week

Applications for U.S. state unemployment insurance edged up last week, though remained near a pandemic low, as the labor market grinds its way toward a full recovery. Initial claims in regular state programs increased by 2,000 to 373,000 in the week ended July 3, Labor Department data showed Thursday. The median estimate in a Bloomberg survey of economists called for 350,000 new applications.
Tallahassee, FLMysuncoast.com

DeSantis promises property tax aid after collapse

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (News Service of Florida) --- Property tax relief is in the works after the collapse of the Champlain Towers South condominium building in Surfside, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Thursday as the death count reached 60. With rescue efforts for survivors ending at the site of the former 12-story...
U.S. PoliticsThe Heartland Institute

All States Should End Federal Unemployment Bonus Benefits

Back in March 2020, in response to the pandemic, Congress passed the $2.2 trillion Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act. Included in this relief package was a federally subsidized additional unemployment benefit, known as the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation program. The program automatically provided an additional $300 per week in unemployment for people, on top of state-based unemployment benefits.
Ohio StateWLWT 5

Lawsuit aims to restore Ohio's $300-a-week federal unemployment benefits

CLEVELAND — A new lawsuit aims to restore Ohio's $300-a-week pandemic federal unemployment benefits. Cleveland-based law firm DannLaw filed the lawsuit, which aims to force Gov. Mike DeWine to rescind a decision to terminate the state's participation in the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC), Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) and Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC) programs.
Indiana StateRochester Sentinel

Indiana says it cannot reinstate extra unemployment benefits

(The Center Square) – Despite a judge’s ruling that Indiana must continue paying $300 in weekly federal unemployment benefits to residents who qualify, the state says there is no way for it to opt back into the program. Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb in May said the state would stop participating...
Florida StateGainesville.com

Delta variant of COVID-19 expected to take over in Florida as dominant strain

The highly contagious Delta variant will become the dominant strain of COVID-19 to circulate in Florida and potentially cause a new outbreak among unvaccinated young people and others who are not inoculated, experts say. “I’m pretty concerned,” said Dr. Michael Teng, a virologist and associate professor at the University of...
RetailPost Register

Fewer working-age people may slow economy: Will it lift pay?

WASHINGTON (AP) — As America’s job market rebounds this summer and the need for workers intensifies, employers won’t likely have a chance to relax anytime soon. Worker shortages will likely persist for years after the fast-reopening economy shakes off its growing pains. Consider that the number of working age people...
Economyelizabethton.com

Ending federal unemployment benefits will result in lasting harm to working families

With just hours left before federal unemployment benefits are abruptly cut off, Tennessee workers are scared. For many who have lost their jobs through no fault of their own, this extra $300 a week has been a critical lifeline that has allowed Tennesseans to put food on their tables, pay their bills, and stay in their homes while searching for work. Now, that remaining bit of security during a difficult time has been cut off as a direct result of Governor Bill Lee’s disregard and disrespect for the needs of those who are still feeling the painful and ongoing effects of this pandemic.

