Regardless of where you stand, those citizens among us are currently living in their vehicles or backpacking their world need addressing. Children being left out in many ways or ignored for political convince. Being one who is traveling full time, millennial term for homelessness but mobile I can attest to the amount of individuals is staggering. Imagine that scene in Independence Day, a desert full of RVs. Great Depression, try Greatest! Many are single women, some with children. Cities, Counties and States must designate every available public place as a Safe Space, especially for women and children.