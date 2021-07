It had been about 18 months since I had my hair cut. COVID kept me inside and away from people, but even after I was vaccinated, I limited my forays into the real world. It wasn’t only not getting my hair cut: I worked from home and rarely went anywhere in the past two years. And when I did venture out, driving was a novel experience; I had to re-learn some basic techniques that kept my car on the right side of the road.