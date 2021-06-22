Obituary: Cynthia Hukill

Cynthia Louise Hukill, DMA of Conway, and beloved daughter of Viron Hukill, Ed.D. and Billie Barnett, died peacefully at her home in Conway. A native of Conway, Cynthia graduated from Conway High School in 1968 and began her career in music by attending University of Central Arkansas from 1969-1970. In 1970, she entered the prestigious music program at The University of North Texas in Denton, where she earned both a bachelor’s degree and a master’s degree under the guidance of Professor Larry Walz in Piano Performance. In 1977, she continued her doctoral education in Piano Performance at the University of Missouri Kansas City under the tutelage of Professor Richard Cass, Concert Pianist.