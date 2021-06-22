Cancel
Los Angeles, CA

8 people hurt in 3-car wreck in Van Nuys, firefighters say

By KJ Hiramoto
foxla.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVAN NUYS, Calif. - Emergency crews are responding to a horrific 3-car wreck in Van Nuys Monday night. The Los Angeles Fire Department responded to a call of a crash in the 7400 block of Van Nuys Boulevard a little after 8:15 p.m. Firefighters say a total of eight people, one of them a pedestrian, were hurt in the crash. LAFD initially reported 10 people hurt but later said two people turned down chances to be taken to the hospital.

