‘Action Comics’ #1032 features Superman vs. a kaiju – who ya got?
Action Comics kicked into a higher gear last month as Phillip Kennedy Johnson and Daniel Sampere introduced a Warworld story that’s hard to look away from. A mysterious flying barge of a ship was being attacked, and when Superman broke inside to save its crew, he discovered Kryptonians! It’s a mystery worth uncovering, and in Action Comics #1032, the third part of the story adds new wrinkles around the war coming to Earth.aiptcomics.com