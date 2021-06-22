Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Taste of Love

By Joshua Minsoo Kim
Posted by 
Pitchfork
Pitchfork
 17 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Nine-member K-pop girl group TWICE have been around for more than a half decade, navigated stark stylistic changes, and maintained a dependable discography every step of the way. During the first three years of their career, they released ebullient singles that worked in tandem with their cutesy, chipper demeanor: energetic group chants, light and airy production, genre-hopping that matched the many moods of young love. The 2019 hit “Fancy” signaled their move toward a more mature image, and the follow-up singles—including the Dua Lipa-indebted scorcher “I Can’t Stop Me”—confirmed they could thrive in this new era (2019’s Feel Special and 2020’s Eyes Wide Open are their most electrifying releases). TWICE continue their hot streak on Taste of Love, offering further proof they stand head and shoulders above most of their contemporaries.

pitchfork.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Pitchfork

Pitchfork

3K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The most trusted voice in music

 https://pitchfork.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jade Thirlwall
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jyp#Western
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
Related
MusicPosted by
Pitchfork

Magdalena Bay

For the past two years, L.A.-based duo Magdalena Bay have been releasing “synth pop straight from the simulation.” The Charli XCX and Grimes mashup they posted on SoundCloud last year says everything about their influences: jittery, body-moving electro-futurism and Y2K-era PC visuals. On “Chaeri,” the first single off their upcoming debut, they trade the crisp, glitzy textures that used to dominate their music for transhuman negative spaces. Synths, bass, and a pulse-like techno beat set the ambience as Mica Tenenbaum’s quivering vocals channel space-age vixens or whispering fortune tellers. Here, the duo sounds more polished than DIY, and if listening to them used to feel like dancing in latex jumpsuits, it’s now more like floating in a space dystopia.
MusicPosted by
Pitchfork

CASTLES II

Five minutes after Lil Peep and Lil Tracy met, they hatched plans to make music together. Peep told Tracy he had a verse open for him, and the song they recorded that day is a frenetic collision, excavating a tender beat from a Postal Service song and frothing over it with half-sung raps about switchblades and taking a girl home to “connect like WiFi.” It’s close to perfect. Tracy said later he had never connected like that with anyone. The two collaborated for a too-brief period, culminating in a bitter, public fall-out over Peep’s management and the way the media—and sometimes Peep himself—erased Tracy from the narrative around Gothboiclique and the rise of so-called “emo-rap.” They were barely speaking in 2017 when Peep died on a tour bus in Tucson, Arizona.
MusicPosted by
Pitchfork

Former Things

As LoneLady, Julie Campbell achieves a certain paradox: quiet maximalism. She makes music firmly in the post-punk tradition, but unlike many landfill nu-New Orders doing the same, her work is expansive, not reductive. Time and again, she likens her work to psychogeography, what she’s called an “edgeland”: the information overload of memories, possibilities, and associations beneath any patch of ground. The shudders and spikes of her music convey a world that’s threatening in its sharpness, like it’s got an AR overlay. The maximalism isn’t big-picture, but granular: busy, hyperreal instants by the millions.
MusicPosted by
Pitchfork

Golden Doubt

In an era when listeners can sample new music like sommeliers, slurping up tracks and spitting them out after three-second snap judgements, it makes evermore sense for a fledgling band to put their strongest song in the track-one/side-one lead-off position. And on their first proper stateside release, Melbourne quartet Quivers fully abide by that rule by opening Golden Doubt with “Gutters of Love,” an instant anthem that charts its journey from heartache to healing by gradually building from a solitary strummer to a skyscraping chorale. It’s the sound of bedsit 1980s college-rock thrust into the big-tent environs of 21st-century indie, like a Go-Betweens with Coachella-conquering ambitions or a Smiths with greater pub sing-along appeal. And it’s absolutely glorious.
MusicPosted by
Pitchfork

SGV1

On a recent Friday night, NYC rap clan Surf Gang hosted a free gig in an outdoor parking depot full of vacant trucks and school buses. The location had already been changed twice—once in just the last few hours before, because of police in the area—yet hundreds of fans still made it. People danced and swayed over muddy ground, while others smoked in circles or climbed on top of buses, fists in the air. The concert felt like a pocket of beauty, at once gritty and vibrant with communal warmth, and the space seemed to atmospherically capture the way Surf Gang carves wonder into dissonant music. On SGV1, the group’s producers find intoxicating ways to spin militant vocal commands and bass thuds into something that sounds idyllic.
MusicPosted by
Pitchfork

“Feel Nothing” (ft. Sleaford Mods)

Resistance is psychosomatic. It’s the anticipation of action you find yourself unable to complete; knowing you can, knowing you won’t. “Resistance by definition is self-sabotage,” writes Steven Pressfield in his classic resistance-breaking guide The War of Art, a book I’ve resisted for years. Something is difficult. Nothing is easy. “Feel...
MusicThe FADER

Hear every song mentioned in Damon Albarn’s episode of The FADER Uncovered

The ninth full episode of The FADER Uncovered, a brand new podcast series in which host Mark Ronson talks with the world’s most impactful musicians, is up now and available for download wherever you listen to podcasts. This week Ronson is joined by Damon Albarn. Together they discuss the art of collaboration, with Albarn recalling his time making music with everyine from Paul Simonen of The Clash to staging an opera in Paris. The pair even use the podcast to make plans to work together soon.
MusicPosted by
Pitchfork

Listen to WTM Milt’s “On My Own”: The Ones

First came Scoob, then it was DaeMoney, and now with “On My Own,” Milt has become the third member of World Tour Mafia worthy of your attention. Like his fellow crew members, he sounds like he’s describing a daydream that consists of money falling from the sky, splurging in overpriced boutiques, and smoking imported weed. It’s admittedly what so many others rap about, but what has made World Tour Mafia standout is the way their lethargic flows clash with their often hard-hitting beat selections. For instance, this song’s brooding piano melody and ringing church bells make for the type of chaos that normally Rio and RMC Mike would lose their minds over, but Milt has the energy of someone doing early morning yoga. The logical next step is a World Tour Mafia mixtape.
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
Pitchfork

Maral and Panda Bear Collaborate on New Song “On Your Way”: Listen

Los Angeles producer Maral has released a new collaboration with Animal Collective’s Panda Bear called “On Your Way.” The two worked together remotely while quarantining, sending the song back and forth. “I really love the way Panda Bear drums, so I wanted that to be the central focus of the track and for it to feel like we are jamming in a basement in an alien world,” Maral told Fact. All proceeds from sales of the track will benefit the musicians benefit nonprofit Sweet Relief.
MusicPosted by
Pitchfork

Watch Japanese Breakfast Perform “Paprika” on Kimmel

Japanese Breakfast was featured on last night’s episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live! Michelle Zauner and her band played “Paprika,” the opening song from June’s Jubilee. Watch the performance, filmed at the Sellersville Theater in Pennsylvania, below. In the time since releasing Jubilee, Japanese Breakfast has performed on CBS This Morning:...
MusicPosted by
Pitchfork

Listen to Reaper Mook’s “Plug Language”: The Ones

Reaper Mook carries himself with authority. He doesn’t need to yell to be heard, and he delivers his lines as if they were cold statements of fact. On “Plug Language,” the Long Beach rapper muses over an elegant slice of smooth jazz. “I just smoked a wood that remind me who I was/A nigga with genius in everything he does,” he brags over a horn loop. Where others might find paranoia, Reaper Mook finds confidence. He peppers the song with these moments of reversal, like when he boasts about his kid’s jewelry (“Diamond bezel on my baby”) only to deflate it by pointing out the absurdity (“Five thousand dollars on an infant wrist/Is this nigga crazy?”). He’s self-assured enough to laugh at himself.
Entertainmentsportswar.com

Has good taste

We have seen them 4 times and watched a bunch of shows that they streamed from their house while shut down for the pandemic.
Rock MusicPosted by
Pitchfork

The Nightmare of Being

At the Gates became one of the most influential bands of the Swedish melodic death metal boom by boiling their sound down to its essence. Their 1995 album Slaughter of the Soul funneled its gut-punch riffs, venomous vocals, and sugar-rush melodies into pop-adjacent song structures, unwittingly spurring the early ’00s metalcore explosion led by bands like Killswitch Engage and Darkest Hour. To make Slaughter, At the Gates had to subdue the experimental impulse that ran through their earlier work, and just as they were beginning to reap the rewards of that transformation, they broke up. Now, three LPs into a once unthinkable second act, we can finally hear the promise of the more exploratory band that could have been.
MusicPosted by
Pitchfork

ZelooperZ Enlists Danny Brown for New Song “Bash Bandicoon”: Listen

Bruiser Brigade rapper ZelooperZ has released a new track called “Bash Bandicoon” featuring fellow Detroiter Danny Brown. The song is produced by Dilip, and samples the Crash Bandicoot original soundtrack. The track appears on ZelooperZ’s new album Van Gogh’s Left Ear. Listen to “Bash Bandicoon” below. Van Gogh’s Left Ear...
Theater & DanceHypebae

BTS Asks for "Permission To Dance" in Latest Music Video

Following a mini spoiler from songwriter Ed Sheeran, BTS has finally dropped their latest single titled “Permission to Dance.”. “It’s the thought of being young/When your heart’s just like a drum/Beating louder with no way to guard it,” Jungkook opens the track, as RM continues: “When it all seems like it’s wrong/Just sing along to Elton John/And to that feeling, we’re just getting started.” In the accompanying music video, the members show off new hairstyles and outfits as they sing and dance to the fresh track. A follow-up to their recent hit “Butter,” the dance-pop song is another summer bop dedicated to ARMYs all around the world. As revealed previously, “Permission to Dance” is written by Ed Sheeran and British producer Steve Mac.
MusicPosted by
Pitchfork

Listen to Peggy Gou’s New Song “I Go”

Peggy Gou has shared a new song, “I Go,” out now via her own Gudu Records. It follows the track “Nabi,” which featured Hyukoh lead singer Oh Hyuk and was released in June. Take a listen to the South Korean producer/DJ’s latest track below. “I Go” takes influence from the...
Jacksonville, FLPosted by
Pitchfork

Listen to Nardo Wick’s “Pull Up”: The Ones

Jacksonville, Florida’s emerging rap scene has garnered recent attention due to brutal and cold diss tracks. Yungeen Ace and Spinabenz’s Vanessa Carlton rework “Who I Smoke” and Foolio’s response, a spin on Fantasia’s “When I See U,” are both unsettling yet goofy. Though these songs feature rappers listing off the dead friends of their enemies, they each have fans in the comments cheering them on like they’re rooting for their favorite football team. It’s as bleak as the darkest Chicago drill was almost ten years ago. But lying under this messy and beef thirsty environment are talented rappers like Nardo Wick. He may draw comparisons to 21 Savage because of his menacing lyrics and tendency to pick ominous instrumentals, but he’s really coming into his own. On “Pull Up,” the chaotic beat fits his scratchy voice perfectly, and he has a knack for whispered ad libs (“pow pow”) that get stuck in your head. It seems primed to break through a Jacksonville scene that needs to put rap before beef.
MusicPosted by
Pitchfork

Beck and Natalie Bergman Share New Cover and Remix: Listen

Beck has teamed up with singer-songwriter Natalie Bergman on a new cover of “You’ve Got a Woman”, in addition to remixing her recent track “Paint the Rain.” Listen to both below. Earlier this month, Beck issued a remix of Hyperspace’s “Chemical” by producer Chloé Caillet in celebration of Beck’s 50th...
MusicPosted by
Pitchfork

Outkast Announce 25th Anniversary Reissue of ATLiens

Outkast’s second album ATLiens is getting the 25th anniversary reissue treatment this summer. In addition to 14 new instrumental tracks, the record will be available in different deluxe vinyl editions (including a Vinyl Me, Please “Neon Green and Blue Galaxy” pressing and a Get on Down pressing in a custom gatefold and a glow in the dark 7"). It was mixed in Hi-Res 24bit sound. The reissue arrives August 27.

Comments / 0

Community Policy