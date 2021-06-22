Taste of Love
Nine-member K-pop girl group TWICE have been around for more than a half decade, navigated stark stylistic changes, and maintained a dependable discography every step of the way. During the first three years of their career, they released ebullient singles that worked in tandem with their cutesy, chipper demeanor: energetic group chants, light and airy production, genre-hopping that matched the many moods of young love. The 2019 hit “Fancy” signaled their move toward a more mature image, and the follow-up singles—including the Dua Lipa-indebted scorcher “I Can’t Stop Me”—confirmed they could thrive in this new era (2019’s Feel Special and 2020’s Eyes Wide Open are their most electrifying releases). TWICE continue their hot streak on Taste of Love, offering further proof they stand head and shoulders above most of their contemporaries.pitchfork.com