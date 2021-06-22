Taste of Love

First came Scoob, then it was DaeMoney, and now with “On My Own,” Milt has become the third member of World Tour Mafia worthy of your attention. Like his fellow crew members, he sounds like he’s describing a daydream that consists of money falling from the sky, splurging in overpriced boutiques, and smoking imported weed. It’s admittedly what so many others rap about, but what has made World Tour Mafia standout is the way their lethargic flows clash with their often hard-hitting beat selections. For instance, this song’s brooding piano melody and ringing church bells make for the type of chaos that normally Rio and RMC Mike would lose their minds over, but Milt has the energy of someone doing early morning yoga. The logical next step is a World Tour Mafia mixtape.