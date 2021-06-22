Cancel
Delusive Tongue Shifts - Situation Based Compositions

By Philip Sherburne
 17 days ago
In just 10 releases over the past four years, Manchester’s Sferic label has established a remarkably consistent identity—one defined, ironically, by the near absence of identifying features. On records from Space Afrika, Jake Muir, and Perila, among others, Sferic has developed an amorphous take on ambient, gently but firmly tugging the music free of any vestigial new-age connotations and pushing it into a nebulous space where certainties dissolve. The label’s releases train a soft-focus lens on hushed synthesizers, spongy textures, and indistinct field recordings, all obscured beneath layers of reverb and hiss. The resulting forms resemble collections of objects buried beneath fresh snowfall, their outlines barely visible, their origins no longer clear. The longer you listen to any given Sferic release, the less apparent it becomes which parts were played, or programmed, and which are pure happenstance. The label’s releases tend to suggest a similar line of inquiry: How pliable are the seams between order and disorder, or intention and chance?

