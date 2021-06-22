Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Recipes

The Amish Cook: Zucchini season treat

By Gloria Yoder
Gettysburg Times
 17 days ago

I used to wonder how a person could ever go to work in the garden to unwind. Pulling weeds just wasn’t on my list of things I particularly enjoyed. I don’t know what happened, but I repeatedly found myself ambling toward the garden during the past week after supper and breathing deeply. I felt my entire being relaxing as weeds were being removed and tomatoes staked.

www.gettysburgtimes.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amish#Food Drink
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Recipes
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Recipesrecipes.net

Hasselback Zucchini Recipe

This 4-ingredient Hasselback zucchini turns the simple veggie into a savory side! The refreshing veggie is mixed with sharp parmesan and red pepper flakes.
ReligionCedar Valley Daily Times

THE AMISH COOK: Why are we Amish?

“How do you do it?” you ask. I know our culture is dramatically not the same as the majority of you. I enjoy your questions about our lifestyle and even more about our belief system. If you ask about the Amish lifestyle, I can only speak for our community. There...
RecipesWMDT.com

Cooking With Lynn: Blueberries are in season!

SALISBURY, Md. – Blueberries are now in season. Nutrition Educator Lynn Matava’s kitchen tells us all the great benefits about the fruit. Plus, shows us how we can add them to a breakfast on the go meal. Check it out.
RecipesPosted by
The Daily Meal

Recipe of the Day: Zucchini Boats

When spring’ s seeds turn into fresh summer produce, it’ s likely you’ ll find yourself with more fresh fruits and vegetables than you know what to do with. You can dip cucumbers and bell peppers into hummus, make an easy caprese salad with tomatoes and turn your berries into summertime desserts. But one plant, zucchini, seems to really thrive in the summer.
Food & DrinksDaily Star

Seasonal Line Cooks-Hiring Bon...

Seasonal Line Cooks-Hiring Bonus Brewery Ommegang is seeking Line Cooks for the summer high season for the Tap House back of house. Qualified candidates will have kitchen experience, be able to stand for long periods of time and have a flexible schedule including holidays, nights and weekends. High season is typically early May through early October. Come learn alongside experienced cooks who have a passion for the food they produce and the beer that goes with it! For more information or to apply go to: ommegang.com.
Recipesnwaonline.com

COOKING FOR TWO: Grilled fish gets flavors from dill sauce, zucchini

There are recipes and cooking techniques that almost always elicit a cocked eyebrow from some readers. Anything deep fried is one. Cooking fish is another, especially grilling fish. And that is a shame because fish fresh off the grill — with that bit of sear and smoky flavor — is...
Recipeshummusapien.com

Healthy Zucchini Bread

Deliciously moist, lightly sweet Healthy Zucchini Bread with whole wheat flour, Greek yogurt, and walnuts!. Let's give a big, warm welcome to summer and a giant kiss on zee cheek to zucchini season!. Oh my lanta, this zucchini bread is GOOD. I did this bizarre thing where I didn't use...
RestaurantsPosted by
The Press

Hamburger Stand is Cooking Your Favorite Summer Eats All Season Long!

IRVINE, Calif., June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Your summer loves are at Hamburger Stand. The chain is making a splash with its newest seasonal offerings including three savory BBQ Dogs and refreshing new Southern Lemonade Floats. The saucy BBQ trio includes the Texas Dog, loaded with chopped bacon, BBQ sauce, shredded cheddar cheese and grilled onions. The delicious Kansas City Dog, topped with chopped bacon, BBQ sauce, beer mustard and grilled onions. Lastly, the tangy Carolina Dog, loaded with American cheese, chopped bacon, BBQ sauce, pickle spear and grilled onions. If you want to beat the heat, cool things off with a Southern Lemonade Float. Featuring creamy Tastee Freez soft serve, these dreamy floats comes in Wild Berry, Watermelon and new Coconut flavors. But hurry, these tasty menu items will only be available for a limited time, so get 'em while they're hot.
Food & Drinksfoxrichmond.com

Busch Gardens Summer Nights: Special Seasonal Treats!

From the talented culinary artists behind the Food & Wine Festival, taste the inspired new seasonal summer treats! Guests will discover all new snack options, decadent sweet treats and more throughout the park. Adults 21+ can indulge in NEW summer cocktails or refreshing non-alcoholic drinks that are equally beautiful and satisfying for the perfect end to a summer night. Click here to learn more.
RecipesMorning Times

The Amish Cook: Incredible Gluten-Free Brownies

“How do you do it?” you ask. I know our culture is dramatically not the same as the majority of you. I enjoy your questions about our lifestyle and even more about our belief system. If you ask about the Amish lifestyle, I can only speak for our community. There...
Recipestheadvocate.com

Cook This: Lemon adds the zest to this zucchini salad

Lots of people with gardens are being overrun with zucchini just about now. This light salad is a refreshing way to use those veggies. Add some grilled chicken or shrimp and the salad becomes a delicious lunch. We used our spiralizer (remember when that was all the rage?), but you...
Recipesvoicenewsnebraska.com

Cook of the Week: Burger season gets fired up as the Fourth of July weekend arrives

VOICE NEWS REGION – As the mercury rises, the opportunities to cook a greater number of meals on the grill increases. For many people, there’s nothing like the smoke-kissed flavor of meats, poultry and vegetables seared over an open flame. Hamburgers are a grilling staple in many households. Burger flavors and toppings are only limited by a home cook’s imagination. […]
Recipesjamiesfeast.com

Deep Chocolate & Orange Zucchini Bundt Cake Recipe

This dark chocolate orange zucchini cake is so easy to prepare! It is rich, moist, and very delicious! If you like the combination of chocolate and orange, then this Bundt cake is the perfect dessert for you! You will need around an hour to prepare it – here is the recipe:
Gardeninghudsonvalley360.com

Whittling Away: Pondering the uses of zucchini

Our garden is a thing of beauty this year. Our three Zucchini plants are getting worrisome though. They are threatening to take over the neighborhood. The last few years, one plant has supplied our needs and left some unpicked that grew huge. What can you do with a 16 pound zucchini? Knowing that there are those of you out there without the time to properly ponder upon the great questions of our time or who are not confident in their powers of ponder, I have graciously decided to share the results of my week’s mental activities with you.
RecipesPosted by
DFW Community News

zucchini butter spaghetti

I am a little bit obsessed with this spaghetti. If we’ve spoken recently, I didn’t let you not asking me about it keep me from going on about its simple summer dinner bliss. I have been fixating on the idea of this spaghetti for two delicious summers and I am almost sad that the recipe is done, as it now transfers into the category of Things I Already Know How To Make, which always gets bumped when there are so many Recipes That Aren’t Done Yet for a little manuscript due at the end of this summer.
Recipes12tomatoes.com

Zucchini Kugel

The top gets so crispy and golden. You may have grown up thinking a kugel was a sweet dish. Or you may have had a noodle kugel. But, savory vegetable kugels are an excellent way to have this traditional dish as well. This delicious zucchini kugel uses zucchini, carrots, onions, and potatoes for a dish that is bright and colorful, as well as tasty. This kugel also has a lot of flavor from lemon zest and freshly chopped basil and rosemary.
Recipeslacucinaitaliana.com

Linguine With Zucchini-Shallot Cream and Marinated Shrimp

Rub the shallots between your hands to remove the excess skin, without peeling them completely. Place them in a small saucepan and cover with oil. Cook over low heat for 1 hour, without letting the oil exceed 175°F. Let the shallots cool in the oil. 2. Meanwhile, shell and devein...

Comments / 0

Community Policy