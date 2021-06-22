The Amish Cook: Zucchini season treat

Our garden is a thing of beauty this year. Our three Zucchini plants are getting worrisome though. They are threatening to take over the neighborhood. The last few years, one plant has supplied our needs and left some unpicked that grew huge. What can you do with a 16 pound zucchini? Knowing that there are those of you out there without the time to properly ponder upon the great questions of our time or who are not confident in their powers of ponder, I have graciously decided to share the results of my week’s mental activities with you.