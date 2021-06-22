UCF, UF joining efforts to study COVID-19 and its variants

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Life-saving research is being done by teams from the University of Central Florida and the University of Florida.

They are teaming up to study virus outbreaks across the state, hoping to catch the next pandemic in its tracks, before it gets out of control.

The team is already hard at work studying the latest strain of the coronavirus, the delta strain, which is presenting its own set of challenges.

The universities are joining effort led by the Rockefeller Foundation with a $340,000 grant. They will work to better track COVID-19 and its variants by creating labs across Florida and, ultimately, the southeast.

Once the Rockefeller Foundations Network is complete, it would be ready for the next outbreak. The goal is to be able to stop next pandemic within 100 days.

