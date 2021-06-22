More rain overnight

About 4 inches of rain fell in the Metro Monday causing flooding. Other areas had locally heavy rain too. We had numerous flash flood advisories and warnings. There is now a flash flood watch posted for Southeast Louisiana and South Mississippi through 7pm Tuesday. The Weather Prediction Center has us at a marginal risk excessive rainfall Tuesday. The ground is saturated so any additional rain will run off quickly. There is a weak cold front that is approaching Tuesday and that will help with our rain chances. The front will linger in the area into Wednesday, and then begin to move to the North as a Warm Front. Monday was the first full day of Summer, and we had a high of 91 which is the average high.